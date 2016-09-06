Self-made millionaire reveals the biggest money mistake you might be making

Grant Cardone is an American entrepreneur and a New York Times best-selling author, speaker and motivator. His books, audio packages, and seminars provide people of all professional backgrounds with the practical tools necessary to build their own economies toward the path to true freedom.

Grant stopped by Business Insider’s office to talk about several topics, including finance, real estate, and the mindset of becoming a millionaire. In this video, he talks about comparing yourself to others financially and why that’s bad.

Learn more about Grant at GrantCardone.com.

