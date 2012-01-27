GRANT CARDONE:'Don't Be A Little B----' And Get Out Of The Middle Class Now

Photo: GrantCardone via YouTube

The middle class is diminishing quickly and if you’re in that income bracket, better find some strategic ways to get out immediately or drown with the rest of them.Or so says Grant Cardone, sales expert, host of National Geographic’s “Turnaround King” and author of The 10X Rule: The Only Difference Between Success and Failure.

And don’t blame your financial struggles on the economy — it’s all happening because you’re not taking responsibility of your mindset.

In the chapter titled “Don’t be a little bitch,” Cardone discusses how the middle class has been dependent on the government for too long and it’s all because they remember the prosperity of that “artificial” economy, when the government made it easier to get loans, open businesses and make money. But that synthetic economy isn’t a safe place anymore.

“The government can no longer take care of its people and it’s irresponsible to think they can and criminal of anyone to suggest that they can. It’s impossible,” Cardone told us in an interview. In other words, don’t rely on Social Security, Medicare or the food stamp program because “everybody knows that that stuff doesn’t work.”

For the past 25 years, the concept of the middle class was built on doing enough, working enough and saving enough, but the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008 proved that enough wasn’t enough.

“I realised [after the collapse] I was susceptible to the economy because I was too dependent on the government and the larger economy for my survival and that’s not a good place to be.”

Since Lehman, Cardone has written four books and his latest one explains that most people operate within three levels of actions, but if they ever want to reach their goals, it’s the fourth level they need to pursue.

Here are the four levels of action:

1. There’s no action. Most people just don’t do anything at all.

2. People actually go backwards. They’re trying to avoid some failure so they just don’t try. They’re in retreat mode.

3. Average levels of action. This is where most people stay, yet it’s the most dangerous level because it creates a sense for those in it that they’re actually doing something when the truth is, they’re doing nothing for the market.

4. 10X action. The purpose of the fourth level is to get attention, then criticism, then haters and then, hopefully, admiration. If you don’t have any haters, you won’t be successful.

“This [economy] is for real people, real products and real actions, so don’t be a little bitch. Don’t scream and cry and moan and make excuses. It doesn’t change anything. It’s a waste of energy. We’re in a kill what you eat economy now. If you don’t kill it, you’re probably not going to eat it.”

