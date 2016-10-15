Nobody wants to buy the world's largest log cabin

Dennis Green
Granot Loma

A hunter’s paradise is having a hard time finding a buyer.

It’s called the Granot Loma, and according to the listing, it may be the largest log-cabin lodge in America.

With a private marina and 5,000 acres of surrounding woodlands, the 26,000-square-foot house was listed for a staggering $US40 million in 2015 making it the most expensive house in Michigan.

Bob Sullivan of Northern Michigan Land Brokers formerly had the listing. It is now for sale by its owner for $US20 million – a discount of more about 50%.

Keep scrolling for a tour of its taxidermy-filled interiors.

Called Granot Loma, this gigantic log cabin sits on the shores of Lake Superior, north of Marquette, Michigan.

Granot Loma

It was built and named in 1923 by its original owner, financier Louis G. Kaufman.

Granot Loma

Kaufman played a pivotal role in the founding of General Motors, where he was on the board for 20 years.

Northern Michigan Land Brokers

The 26,000-square-foot main home originally cost $US5 million to construct.

Granot Loma

The mansion was placed on the National Register of Historical Places in 1991.

Granot Loma

Inside, the cosy cabin makes full use of its space with wall-to-wall taxidermy. The main attraction is this 60-foot long great room.

Granot Loma

There are also totem poles …

Granot Loma

… portraits of Native Americans …

Granot Loma

… teepees …

Granot Loma

… and many statues.

Granot Loma

A huge bear rug cushions your walk into the stone-filled bathroom.

Granot Loma

The kitchen is up to professional standards.

Granot Loma

Check out those chef-grade pizza ovens.

Granot Loma

The home is made from Oregon pine, cement, and stone on a steel frame.

Granot Loma

But you’d never know that it isn’t a “true” log cabin. Both the exterior and interior of the mansion carries the theme heavily.

Granot Loma

The bedrooms are especially cosy and woodsy.

Granot Loma

There are 23 bedrooms in total.

Granot Loma

An excellent man cave, the bar area is festooned with taxidermy.

Granot Loma

There’s room for a full-size pool table.

Granot Loma

The dining room is predictably grand, and overlooks the lake.

Granot Loma

The mansion’s generous square footage allows for numerous sitting areas.

Granot Loma

The views of Lake Superior continue in this dining room.

Granot Loma

Among the estate’s outbuildings is this guesthouse with four apartments.

Granot Loma

A 3,000-gallon hot tub abuts the pool house.

Granot Loma

Out back, there’s a place for boats to dock inside a private marina.

Granot Loma

The estate’s best amenity is its 5,000 acres of timbered land and trail system, with 3.7 miles of Lake Superior shoreline.

Granot Loma

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.