Nobody wants to buy the world's largest log cabin

A hunter’s paradise is having a hard time finding a buyer.

It’s called the Granot Loma, and according to the listing, it may be the largest log-cabin lodge in America.

With a private marina and 5,000 acres of surrounding woodlands, the 26,000-square-foot house was listed for a staggering $US40 million in 2015 making it the most expensive house in Michigan.

Bob Sullivan of Northern Michigan Land Brokers formerly had the listing. It is now for sale by its owner for $US20 million – a discount of more about 50%.

Keep scrolling for a tour of its taxidermy-filled interiors.

Called Granot Loma, this gigantic log cabin sits on the shores of Lake Superior, north of Marquette, Michigan.

It was built and named in 1923 by its original owner, financier Louis G. Kaufman.

Kaufman played a pivotal role in the founding of General Motors, where he was on the board for 20 years.

The 26,000-square-foot main home originally cost $US5 million to construct.

The mansion was placed on the National Register of Historical Places in 1991.

Inside, the cosy cabin makes full use of its space with wall-to-wall taxidermy. The main attraction is this 60-foot long great room.

There are also totem poles …

… portraits of Native Americans …

… teepees …

… and many statues.

A huge bear rug cushions your walk into the stone-filled bathroom.

The kitchen is up to professional standards.

Check out those chef-grade pizza ovens.

The home is made from Oregon pine, cement, and stone on a steel frame.

But you’d never know that it isn’t a “true” log cabin. Both the exterior and interior of the mansion carries the theme heavily.

The bedrooms are especially cosy and woodsy.

There are 23 bedrooms in total.

An excellent man cave, the bar area is festooned with taxidermy.

There’s room for a full-size pool table.

The dining room is predictably grand, and overlooks the lake.

The mansion’s generous square footage allows for numerous sitting areas.

The views of Lake Superior continue in this dining room.

Among the estate’s outbuildings is this guesthouse with four apartments.

A 3,000-gallon hot tub abuts the pool house.

Out back, there’s a place for boats to dock inside a private marina.

The estate’s best amenity is its 5,000 acres of timbered land and trail system, with 3.7 miles of Lake Superior shoreline.

