Grandparents celebrate 63 years of love with adorable photo shoot

Prepare to have your faith in true love restored.

Joe and Wanda of Jewett, Texas, have been married for 63 years, BuzzFeed reports. They met when Joe saw Wanda walking down a street, pulled over, and asked her out — simple as that. They were married in 1952.

To honour their lasting marriage, the couple’s granddaughter (and pro photographer) Shalyn Nelson arranged a special portrait session.

“I knew I wanted to create something special, and celebrate what true love was to me. And that for me, was my grandparents,” Nelson told BuzzFeed. “They are without a doubt the best people I know.”

As part of the shoot, Nelson also asked her grandparents to write love letters to each other.

“I love you as much today as the day I married you,” Joe wrote in his letter to Wanda. “And just think, the licence only cost $2.00. The best bargain I ever made.”

Here are a few more shots from their adorable photo session:

See more of Nelson’s work on Instagram.

