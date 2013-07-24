The Royal Grandparents Meet Their New Grandson

Before the new parents check out of St. Mary’s hospital this evening, the royal baby’s grandparents came to visit their new grandson.



Kate Middleton’s parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, briefly spoke with reporters on their way out of the hospital.

Carole said her new grandson is “absolutely beautiful” and confirmed both mum and baby are “both doing really well, we’re so thrilled.”

Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, also made an appearance at St. Mary’s.

Yesterday, the first-time grandfather said in a statement: “Both my wife and I are overjoyed at the arrival of my first grandchild. It is an incredibly special moment for William and Catherine and we are so thrilled for them on the birth of their baby boy. Grandparenthood is a unique moment in anyone’s life, as countless kind people have told me in recent months, so I am enormously proud and happy to be a grandfather for the first time and we are eagerly looking forward to seeing the baby in the near future.”

