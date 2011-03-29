Grandparents Are Working While Teenagers Relax

Photo: Florida Association od Senior centres

When most of us think of grandparents, we think of happy, elderly people who are retired. And when we think back to our first jobs, we were fifteen-years-old, babysitting, mowing lawns, or bussing tables. According to new research, younger generations may remember their careers differently.



“As recently as 2000, boys ages 16 and 17 were far more likely to hold paying jobs than their grandparents ages 65 to 69,” Sue Shellenbarger writes for The Wall Street Journal. “But just a decade later, that picture has turned upside down: Grandpa is twice as likely to be working as Junior.”

The finding comes from the centre for labour Market Studies at Northeastern University, which found that 34% of senior males are in the work force while just 15% of teenage boys have an employer. Older women are also more likely to be employed than adolescent women: 25.3% compared to 16.9%.

Younger generations are taking longer to grow up, and grandparents are willingly picking up the slack.

