Grandmother Prevents Jewelry Store Heist By Beating Up The Thieves

A gang of six thieves were about to get away with robbing a jewelry store until their plans were foiled – by a grandmother armed with a handbag, according to The Guardian.



The elderly lady noticed the distress occuring in the area, and ran over to help. She started swinging away with her handbag and even knocked down one of the robbers down from his bike.

Luckily for us, one bystander stood by idly and recorded the entire beatdown:



