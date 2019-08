You don’t usually think of grandmas when you think of whisky… Especially not Fireball whisky. That’s why Obsev magazine decided to bring together four grandmothers to have their first taste of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky.

Their reactions were priceless.

Story and editing by Andrew Fowler

