On Christmas morning, an 88-year-old grandmother named Marie experienced virtual reality for the first time, using a Google Cardboard headset.

The video of her deliriously happy reaction is a reminder that new technology has the ability to thrill every one of us.

Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Stephen Parkhurst

