'Grand Theft Auto' Drives video game Sales Growth In May

Another good month for the gaming industry: video game revenue grew 41% year-over-year in May, while unit sales increased 22% year-over-year, according to U.S. NPD Group data.



Especially strong: Take-Two’s (TTWO) Grand Theft Auto IV, which contributed 12% of the industry’s revenue growth, according to Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Wienkes. Nintendo’s 31% market share led the industry in May, with six of the top 10 games, including “Mario Kart” and “Wii Fit.”

