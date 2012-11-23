Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Is Coming To Your Mobile Device

The beloved Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, which puts you in control of a character devoted to crime and chaos, is coming to iOS and Android devices on December 6.
Both versions will cost $4.99.
Developer Rockstar Games writes that many device-specific enhancements have been made to the game to support lighting effects and Apple’s Retina display.
Cue the countdown to December 6th.
