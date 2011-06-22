Grand Theft Auto V Well Underway For 2012 Release

By M.H. Williams



In an unsurprising move, Rockstar Games is reportedly “well underway” in developingGrand Theft Auto V, the next instalment in the best-selling series. Anonymous sources have told GameSpot that final touches, including minigames, are already being added.

The sources called GTA V “the big one” and said that a 2012 release is “pretty likely.” This squares up with what most analysts have been saying about a new GTA now for months.

