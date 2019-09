Mashable found a beautiful time lapse video to start your morning.

It looks real, but it’s not. The entire footage, shot by YouTube’s DespicableChannel, was taken from popular video game, Grand Theft Auto V.

“After a long day of work, this video is finally done,” says Despicables. Here it is, below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.