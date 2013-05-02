11 Gorgeous Landscapes From 'Grand Theft Auto V'

Kirsten Acuna
GTA grand theft auto V five mountain landscapeThe set of ‘Grand Theft Auto V’ looks stunning.

Rockstar released new trailers for its upcoming video game “Grand Theft Auto V” earlier this week.

If you’ve taken a look, the most noticeable difference since 2008’s “Grand Theft Auto IV” is the crisper, detailed graphics.

We’re not surprised. 

It’s been a long five years since “GTA IV” which took place in a fictionalized New York City.

This time, the game will shift gears to the West coast’s Los Santos, a modern-day version of Los Angeles.

While the game is available for pre-order, it won’t hit store shelves until September 17.

Violence, guns, strippers, and car chases aside, the game setting looks gorgeous.

The fifth instalment takes place in a fictionalized, modern-day Los Angeles.

(Source: Game Informer)

(Source: Computerandvideogames)

It will allow players to explore massive mansions ...

(Source: Game Informer)

... the beaches of Southern California ...

... and the open air through plane navigation.

You'll also come across Rockstar's take on Hollywood.

Like previous games, you can travel nearby waters on jet skis.

But for the first time, Rockstar will also take us under the sea, delivering a fully-detailed ocean ready for exploration.

(Source: Game Informer)

It's not just the sunsets that look impressive.

The stormy night skies look gorgeous, too.

