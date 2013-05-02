11 Gorgeous Landscapes From 'Grand Theft Auto V'

The set of ‘Grand Theft Auto V’ looks stunning.

Rockstar released new trailers for its upcoming video game “Grand Theft Auto V” earlier this week.



If you’ve taken a look, the most noticeable difference since 2008’s “Grand Theft Auto IV” is the crisper, detailed graphics.

We’re not surprised.

It’s been a long five years since “GTA IV” which took place in a fictionalized New York City.

This time, the game will shift gears to the West coast’s Los Santos, a modern-day version of Los Angeles.

While the game is available for pre-order, it won’t hit store shelves until September 17.

Violence, guns, strippers, and car chases aside, the game setting looks gorgeous.

