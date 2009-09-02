How North Korea Captured Current TV's Reporters

- Gmail outage affected the majority of users [AP]
- Nokia announces Facebook-friendly phones [WSJ]
- MTV redesigns its homepage [PaidContent]
- Sony will launch 3D TVs next year [Reuters]
- ISPs want a very loose definition of “Broadband” [Reuters]
- Yahoo’s Tumblr clone launches in beta in English [Yahoo Meme]
- British e-reader company adds 1 million titles to Google Books [WSJ]
- Top 25 Facebook games as of September 1 [ISG]
- The Current TV reporters who were imprisoned in North Korea tell their tale [Valleywag]
