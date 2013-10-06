Grand Theft Auto Gets The Google Glass Treatment

Android Market Grand Theft Auto III

“OK, Glass. Let’s play.”

A technologist at digital agency Roundarch Isobar, Mike DiGiovanni, has devised a way to bring the desktop version of Grand Theft Auto III to Google Glass, AdAge reports.

Google Glass projects GTA3’s GPS system onto Glass’s screen, which is placed in front of the user’s right eye. This allows players to better navigate Liberty City, GTA3’s fictionalized version of New York City.

The app idea is DiGiovanni’s fourth piece of Glassware. The others include fun Glass-centric apps like Winky, which allows users to take a photo just by batting their eyes.

Originally, DiGiovanni wanted to call the app “Glass Theft Auto”, but thought people would wrongly assume it would be an app to help them steal cars in real life. He’s instead opted for GTA Navigation for Glass.

DiGiovanni believes that Glass could be particularly transformational for gaming, AdAge says.

