This LA Band Found A Really Inexpensive (And Awesome) Way To Shoot A Music Video

Grand Theft Auto V is a huge open-world game, that can take hours to finish.

The world is so vast, in fact, that some people are using it to go beyond actually playing the game.

A Los Angeles-based band called NO filmed a music video for their song “There’s A Glow” using the fictional city of Los Santos from GTA V as the backdrop. The video, which was filmed by Johnny Agnew, puts the lead singer in the game.

Of course, since it’s the world of Grand Theft Auto, there are explosions and violence all around him:

And that’s where the beauty of making a music video this way lies: they didn’t have to pay stunt doubles, a camera crew or make anything actually explode.

Of course, nobody got hurt in the making of this video.

Watch the full music video below (be sure to watch till the end):

(Via Vice)

