This LA Band Found A Really Inexpensive (And Awesome) Way To Shoot A Music Video

Karyne Levy

Grand Theft Auto V is a huge open-world game, that can take hours to finish.

The world is so vast, in fact, that some people are using it to go beyond actually playing the game.

A Los Angeles-based band called NO filmed a music video for their song “There’s A Glow” using the fictional city of Los Santos from GTA V as the backdrop. The video, which was filmed by Johnny Agnew, puts the lead singer in the game.

GTA V music videoMachinima/YouTube

Of course, since it’s the world of Grand Theft Auto, there are explosions and violence all around him:

Grand Theft Auto music videoMachinima/YouTube

And that’s where the beauty of making a music video this way lies: they didn’t have to pay stunt doubles, a camera crew or make anything actually explode.

Grand Theft Auto music videoMachinima/YouTube

Of course, nobody got hurt in the making of this video.

Watch the full music video below (be sure to watch till the end):

(Via Vice)

