REPORT: 'Grand Theft Auto V' Is Coming To PS4, PC, And Xbox One In November

Based on several product listings on the online retailer Newegg, which have since been removed, IGN says the bestselling cross-platform adventure “Grand Theft Auto V” will hit the PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 on Nov. 18.

Rockstar Games, the developer behind the “Grand Theft Auto” franchise, had promised next-gen versions of “Grand Theft Auto V” for the PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One consoles back in July, but didn’t say when the remastered titles would arrive on those systems.

Rockstar said the new “Grand Theft Auto V” would take “full advantage” of the new consoles with “across-the-board graphical and technical improvements to deliver a stunning new level of detail, increased draw distances, finer texture details, denser traffic, and enhanced resolutions to bring new life to the cities, towns, deserts and oceans of Rockstar North’s epic reimagining of Southern California.”

The enhanced features will also extend to the game’s online universe, “Grand Theft Auto Online,” which offers gamers a chance to customise and upgrade their own characters, compete and cooperate in various missions, or create their own content for other gamers to play.

There will also be plenty of new content, vehicles, weapons, properties, and player customisations available in the next-gen versions of “Grand Theft Auto V.”

Rockstar North has sold over 34 million copies of “Grand Theft Auto V,” which was the second-most expensive video game ever made, costing about $US265 million to produce. The game, which generated about $US800 million in its first day on the market, has seven Guinness World Records under its belt, including “best-selling action-adventure video game in 24 hours,” and numerous “Game of the Year” awards.

