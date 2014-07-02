Someone Remade The 'Grand Theft Auto V' Trailer In Real Life, Scene By Scene

When you play a video game, you’re transported into an alternate reality where you can fly or hit boxes for coins or even steal cars, die, and then get resurrected with the tap of a button.

But a couple of filmmakers in Madrid have brought the alternate reality of video games into the real world.

The team at Zapruder Pictures has meticulously re-created every scene from the “Grand Theft Auto V” trailer.

Every. Single. Scene.

(You can see how they did it in this behind-the-scenes video, but it’s in Spanish.)

According to the filmmakers’ site, they worked on the video for months, and shot in 33 different locations.

And it’s very cool. Even Rockstar Games, the developer behind “Grand Theft Auto,” thinks so:

Awesome! The very first #GTAV trailer recreated shot-for shot, IRL by @zaprudertweets in their native Madrid http://t.co/Wz65pZNtMd — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) June 30, 2014

“Grand Theft Auto V” was a huge hit for the company. It generated around $US1 billion in three days. The game will be released for current-gen consoles in the fall.

Check out how meticulously the scenes were remade:

Of course, they enlisted the help of some fancy special effects to make some of the scenes look just like the game.

This isn’t the first time Zapruder Pictures has dabbled in video game remakes. They have a “Call of Duty” short film, as well as one based on the game “Max Payne.”

Check out the whole trailer below (they included the original trailer in the bottom-left corner for reference):

