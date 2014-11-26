These Images From 'Grand Theft Auto 5' Are So Vivid, We Mistook Them For The Real Thing

“Grand Theft Auto 5” came out in 2013, but this month, the remastered version was released for the Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

The new release features a first-person point of view, which some people might find disturbing.

But others are finding tranquility and beauty not in the violent aspects, but in everything that’s around them. Someone even made a documentary-like video using the game’s imagery and a little artistic licence, according to Polygon.

Using the hashtag #GTAPhotographers, players are sharing the pictures they’re taking in the game on social media. And some of the results are stunning.

'Grand Theft Auto 5' isn't all violence, all the time. In addition to robbing and stealing cars ... ... some people are finding side activities they can do. Like taking in-game snapshots of some of the beautiful views of the fictional city of Los Santos. The graphics are unbelievably detailed. 'Grand Theft Auto 5' looked beautiful before, but Rockstar took a long time to improve each and every detail in the game. Thanks to the awesome graphics power found in current-gen consoles, the images have never looked this stunning. Or this real. Some people leave Los Santos and head to the country to take pictures like this. And this. But views of the city are always magnificent. Even grittier views like this one.

