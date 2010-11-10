Grand Slam Of Darts Lands $750,000 Sponsorship

Photo: Flickr/Paul Denton Cocker

UK newspaper the Daily Mirror has partnered with the Grand Slam of Darts in a $750,000 sponsorship deal. (Via Darren Rovell)The new “Daily Mirror Grand Slam of Darts” grants the Daily Mirror full control of branding at the event as well as the opportunity to pursue other broadcasting and advertising opportunities.



The Grand Slam began in 2007 as a matchup between England’s two biggest pro darts organisations. The pub game has becoming an increasingly popular televised sport in Britain, though most Americans would still rather play (and drink) than watch.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.