The 17 insanely expensive and ornate winners at the 15th 'Watchmaking Oscars'

The Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève is an annual awards ceremony in Switzerland that celebrates “excellence and creativity” in watchmaking.

The awards have been dubbed the “Watchmaking’s Oscars” by Forbes magazine, and it’s a prestigious ceremony within the industry.

Below are the winners from the 15th ceremony. Check out the expensive and intricate watches that scooped the gongs below.

17. Public prize -- The 'Tourbillon of Tourbillons' by Antoine Preziuso. From 320,000 Swiss Francs (£209,600, $324,400). Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève The 'Public Prize' is, as you'd expect, voted for online and at the exhibition. A tourbillon is part of a watch that aims to negate the effects of gravity on the watch. This timepiece, from Swiss watchmaker Antoine Preziuso, has three of them for greater accuracy. 16. 'Horological Revelation' Prize -- 'Galet Square' by Laurent Ferrier. From $38,000 (£24,500). Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève The Horological Revelation prize is awarded for the reinvention of models. Laurent Ferrier has only been making commercial watches for five years but has already reinvented its flagship model, the Galet (which means pebble). The judges say: 'Its evolution has been gentle and gradual, like the curves of minerals polished by the waves. The pebble, stemming from centuries of the incessantly repeated work of nature, embodies the purest expression of gentle shapes.' 15. Innovation Watch Prize -- 'The Tourbillon of Tourbillons' by Antoine Preziuso. From 320,000 Swiss francs (£209,600, $324,400). Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève The Tourbillon of Tourbillons is the only watch to scoop two prizes in the awards. The innovation here is the fact that the watch has three tourbillons, not just one. 14. Revival Watch Prize -- 'Extremely Piaget Double Sided Cuff Watch' by Piaget. From 250,000 Swiss Francs (£164,000, $253,700). Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève This Piaget watch is a revival of a model first launched in the 1970s. It is a reversible cuff offering two different watches: a natural opal dial and a diamond setting on the bracelet, and a natural onyx dial and a hammered gold bracelet. 13. Artistic Crafts Watch Prize -- 'Villeret Cadran Shakudō' by Blancpain. From 150,000 Swiss Francs (£98,500, $152,200). Blancpain, Villeret, cadran Shakudō Shakudō is an alloy principally composed of copper and gold, hailing from Japan. It's not traditionally used in watchmaking, but Blancpain have used it here to depict Ganesh, the Hindu god. The judges says: 'Each timepiece will be exclusive as it will reflect the individual handcrafts of the artisan and his or her style of engraving. The different resulting nuances in depth render each work truly unique.' 12. Jewellery Watch Prize -- 'Diamond Punk' by Audemars Piguet. From $753,800 (£487,600). Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève Diamonds, diamonds, and more diamonds -- the 'Diamond Punk' is set with 7,848 snow diamonds across 56 pyramids on the cuff face. Then, beneath a sliding cover, the watch face is set with a further 300 diamonds. 11. Sports Watch Prize -- 'Pelagos' by Tudor. From £2,800 ($4,300). Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève The judges say: 'The history of the Tudor divers' watch is closely tied to its intensive use by professionals in underwater work, particularly by major navies throughout the world. The brand's submersible products are genuine tools, which have evolved over the years to take into account the comments of these intensive users. When the Pelagos model was developed, it was with this heritage in mind and based on numerous tests carried out in real conditions all over the world -- particularly on Lake Geneva, close to the Tudor headquarters -- that its characteristics specific to extreme diving were established.' 10. 'Petite Aiguille' Prize -- 'Felix' by Habring2. From €4,450 (£3,170, $4,910). Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève The 'Petite Aiguille' award is open to any watch priced under 8,000 Swiss francs (£5,200, $8,120). Judges were impressed at the level of hand design and small-scale manufacture involved considering the watch's price, saying: 'Each anchor is assembled and individually adjusted by hand; the balance springs are manually counted and curved; hand-riveted wheel and pinion combinations and screws polished and blued by hand are just a few examples that make Felix' movement stand out from 'industrially manufactured' clockworks.' 9. Mechanical Exception Watch Prize -- 'The Charming Bird' by Jaquet Droz. $500,000 (£323,400). Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève Just 28 of these watches have been produced, each featuring a miniature song bird within a bubble on the clock's face. In engineering, it's easy to see why this watch won the 'Mechanical Exception' prize. The judges write: 'This miniaturization process (for which a patent has been filed) creates tiny pistons that pump the air, store it and produce the sound. The exact sound it makes is dependent on the speed of the piston and the shape of the bellows opening.' 8. Striking Watch Prize -- 'Minute Repeater Tourbillon with Gold Bridges' by Girard-Perregaux. $395,000 (£255,500). Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève There are even fewer Minute Repeater Tourbillions around than there are of The Charming Bird -- just 10 were made. The striking in the name of the award does not apply to how the watch looks but how it works. The Minute Repeater Tourbillion makes a sound at regular intervals, just like Big Ben. 7. Calendar Watch Prize -- 'Slim d'Hermès QP' by Hermès. From €28,700 (£24,200, $38,900) Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève As you might guess, a calendar watch is one that tells you the date as well as the time. The judges say of the winner: 'The extreme simplicity of this watch conveys a movement towards essentials in a rigorous, beautifully balanced manner.' 6. Tourbillon Watch Prize -- 'Ulysse Anchor Tourbillon' by Ulysse Nardin. From $67,000 (£43,350). Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève This award focuses on the 'tourbillon' mechanism, which as said before is used in traditional watchmaking to stop gravity messing with the accuracy of a watch. The Ulysse Anchor is the product of eight years of research and is the 'quintessence of avant-garde mechanical technology', according to the judges. You have to be pretty steeped in the watchmaking word to understand just why it's so groundbreaking, but suffice to say it's a clever timepiece. 5. Chronograph Watch Prize -- 'Altiplano Chrono' by Piaget. From $29,000 (£18,700). Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève A chronograph is a watch with a built-in stopwatch. This is the first chronograph built by Swiss luxury brand Piaget and also sets a record for thinness -- the case is just 8.24 mm thick. 4. Ladies' High-Mech Watch Prize -- 'Lady Compliquée Peacock' by Fabergé. Price on request. Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève Famous for their bejewelled eggs, Fabergé also make watches. The Lady Compliquée Peacock is inspired by an original Fabergé egg -- designer Peter Carl's Peacock egg of 1908. The judges write: 'What makes this manually wound 'retrograde; special, amongst other things (there are two Patents Pending), is the fact that each of four peacock's tail feathers is moving simultaneously but at different speeds; something very difficult to achieve and certainly complex.' 3. Men's Watch Prize -- 'Voutilainen GMR' by Voutilainen. From 50,000 Swiss francs (£32,800, $50,700) Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève If the Grand Prix d'Horlogerie de Genève is the 'watchmaker's Oscars,' then Men's Watch Prize is Best Actor. The judges says: 'Crafted in German silver, this mechanical topflight consists of no less than 250 components and 28 jewels. Ingeniously, it allows you to adjust the second time zone by the crown, which then advances by jumping an hour each time rather than rotate freely, thus avoiding any loss of accuracy compared to local time.' 2. Ladies' Watch Prize -- 'Big Bang Broderie' by Hublot. From $40,000 (£25,800). Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève And if there's a Best Actor, there has to be a Best Actress. The judges were impressed by the embroidery-influenced design of the watch, which is made up of 63 components and 21 jewels. 1. 'Aiguille d'Or' Grand Prix -- 'Tourbillon 24 Secondes Vision' by Greubel Forsey. From €290,000 (£207,000, $319,800). Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève And of course, there has to be a Best Picture winner. The top prize this year went to the Tourbillon 24 Secondes Vision, the third creation of watchmakers Robert Greubel and Stephen Forsey. Only 24 of these watches have been produced and they feature a domed sapphire back that allows you to see the inner workings of the watch.

