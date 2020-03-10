A passenger on the quarantined Grand Princess cruise said people were fighting over 'rotten' food

California National Guard via AP The Grand Princess is supposed to dock Monday in Oakland.

The Grand Princess cruise ship has 21 passengers who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The ship is planned to dock in Oakland on Monday to let Americans off.

One Brit told the BBC that people are fighting over rotten food on the ship.

A 77-year-old woman on the coronavirus-stricken cruise ship, the Grand Princess, said that passengers have been fighting over rotten food.

Margaret Bartlett told the BBC that she’s been confined to her cabin, which has no balcony. There are 21 people who have tested positive for the coronavirus on the ship, which is due to dock Monday in Oakland, California.

“The food is rotten and terrible and we have to fight for it,” Bartlett told the network. “It is not good enough.”

Americans are scheduled to disembark in Oakland and be taken to military bases in California, Texas, and Georgia, the BBC reported.

The UK Foreign Office said it was “working intensively” with US authorities on arranging a flight for British nationals, according to BBC.

Bartlett said she is concerned about being stuck on board as Americans are taken off.

“We are hoping something will get done,” Bartlett said. “It is terrible.”

Princess Cruises didn’t immediately return an email from Business Insider seeking comment about morale on the ship.

Overall, 46 people on the Grand Princess were tested for the novel coronavirus. Of them, 24 people tested negative, and one test was inconclusive, Vice President Mike Pence said in a press conference on Friday.

More than 3,500 people were aboard the ship for a two-week cruise from San Francisco to Hawaii when the trip ground to a halt on Wednesday.

San Francisco health officials said Thursday that dozens of people aboard the cruise had displayed flu-like symptoms, prompting the California Air National Guard to drop off testing kits via helicopter.

This is the second time a Princess cruise ship has been affected by the coronavirus in the last month. The Diamond Princess was held off the coast of Japan for weeks last month amid coronavirus fears. Ultimately, more than 700 people aboard the cruise tested positive for the disease, and at least six have since died.

Grand Princess is scheduled to dock Monday in Oakland.

