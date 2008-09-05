Grand Ole White Guy Party

You know that stereotype about Republicans being old white guys? It’s true!



WSJ: Of the more than 2,300 Republican delegates who gathered this week, just 36 — or 1.5% — were black, the lowest portion in 40 years, according to a study by the Joint centre for Political and Economic Studies, a Washington think tank that focuses on black issues.

Meanwhile, young people just don’t seem to care about the Grand Ole Party. The Times reports that almost 60% of those aged 18-29 identify with Democrats.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.