A grand jury has indicted 3 officers and 2 paramedics on manslaughter charges in the death of Elijah McClain

LaWayne Mosley, father of Elijah McClain, wears a t-shirt with is son’s picture on it during a press conference in front of the Aurora Municipal Center October 01, 2019. Andy Cross/MediaNewsGroup/The Denver Post via Getty Images

A grand jury indicted three officers and two paramedics in connection with the death of Elijah McClain, the state’s AG announced.

McClain died in August 2019 after police placed him in a chokehold and paramedics sedated him with ketamine.

The officers and paramedics will face 32 criminal charges, including manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide, according to NBC News.

A grand jury has indicted Aurora, Colorado police officers and paramedics on manslaughter charges in connection with the 2019 death of Elijah McClain, the state’s attorney general announced Wednesday.

McClain, a 23-year-old Black man, died after police placed him in a chokehold and paramedics sedated him with ketamine while he was detained.

State Attorney General Phil Weiser said that two Aurora police officers, one former police officer, and two paramedics who were involved in the incident with McClain will face a total of 32 charges, including manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide, according to NBC News.

“I said our investigation would be guided by a commitment to the facts, by thorough and diligent work, and we would be worthy of public trust and confidence in the criminal justice system,” Weiser said in announcing the indictment. “These remain the guiding principles of this matter.”

Weiser said the indictment would be filed in Adams County District Court in Colorado at a news conference on Wednesday.

The officers named in the indictment are Nathan Woodyard and Randy Roedema and former officer Jason Rosenblatt. The paramedics are Jeremy Cooper and Peter Cichuniec. The indicted paramedics are Jeremy Cooper and Peter Chichuniec, Weiser said at the news conference.

Roedema, Rosenblatt, Cooper and Chichuniec face assault charges along with the charges for manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide.

“We recognize that this case will be difficult to prosecute,” Weiser said at the news conference. “These kinds of cases always are. Our goal is to seek justice for Elijah McClain, for his family and friends and for our state.”

Weiser said at the press conference that his office is also conducting a civil investigation into the Aurora Police Department and Aurora Fire Rescue to determine whether each department has a pattern of a pattern and practice of violating the community members’ civil rights.

Two Aurora police officers were recently arrested after one strangled and pistol-whipped a man as he was pleading that he couldn’t breathe.

McClain’s death prompted nationwide protests against systemic racism and police brutality that lead into nationwide demonstrations in the Summer of 2020 after the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

Police responded to a call of a person wearing a ski mask and acting suspiciously and encountered McClain on the night he died. His family members say he wore the ski mask to keep his face from getting cold due to a blood condition.

Body camera footage released by the Aurora Police Department shows officers order McClain to stop, to which he responded that he is an introvert and asks them to respect his boundaries. McClain began “crying out in pain, apologizing, explaining himself, and pleading with the officers” when they grabbed him, according to police reports about the incident.

After police restrain McClain, he begins to complain that he can not breathe, the released body camera footage shows, and paramedics are called to inject him with ketamine to sedate him.

McClain was found to not have a pulse about seven minutes after being placed in an ambulance and went into cardiac arrest, according to a report released by prosecutor Dave Young. McClain was declared brain dead at a hospital after the police encounter and was taken off life support a few days later.

McClain’s father, LaWayne Mosley said he cried when he found out the grand jury had returned an indictment against the officers and paramedics involved in his death, according to NBC.

“Nothing will bring back my son, but I am thankful that his killers will finally be held accountable,” Mosley said in a statement.