Town At Ground Zero Of Oil Crisis Holding Emergency Meeting Tonight On Fate Of This Summer's Fishing Rodeos

2008’s Speckled Trout Rodeo

Photo: speckledtroutrodeo.com

Oil-plastered beach town Grand Isle, LA is holding an emergency meeting this evening to determine the fate of 18 summer fishing rodeos.As of this moment, next weekend’s Speckled Trout Rodeo has not been canceled. However, the beach was closed on Friday as brown gunk and dead birds washed ashore. The most important festival is Tarpon Rodeo, which brings in 100,000 tourists each July to the 1,500 resident town.



Speckled Trout Rodeo’s Joyce Sevin explained that deepwater, marsh, and surf fishing would be impossible, but limited departures may be possible from Grand Isle’s three marinas. “It’s kind of a wait and see game,” Sevin said.

A woman from the city’s tourism office complained that clean-up has been very slow because of red tape. Without tourism, Grand Isle faces a long and painful summer.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.