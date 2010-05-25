CONFIRMED: Oil Slick To Cause Mass Cancellations Of Fish Rodeos In Devastated Louisiana Town

Photo: speckledtroutrodeo.com

Grand Isle, LA is holding an emergency meeting tonight to determine the fate of 18 summer fishing rodeos. But the outlook looks bad.”There’s a 90% chance it won’t happen,” commissioner and rodeo director Bob Sevin said about next weekend’s Speckled Trout Rodeo. “I wouldn’t be surprised if all of them are canceled.”



The Speckled Trout Rodeo brought in thousands of visitors last year at $20-a-ticket. Money raised at the rodeo is donated to community groups, including a beach beautification program — “Just what we need with all that oil” Sevin said.

Most of Grand Isle’s fishing rodeos raise money for the community. They also bring around 150,000 visitors to the town of 1,500, generating vital trade for local businesses.

Disclosure: The author owns shares in BP and Transocean.

