We Got A Look Inside One Of The Most Exclusive Hotel Suites In San Francisco

Paul Szoldra
Paul Szoldra/Business InsiderGuests in the Presidential Suite basically sleep in the clouds.

Located just steps from San Francisco’s Union Square, the 36-story high Grand Hyatt offers fantastic views of the city and the greater Bay Area.

But there’s one room that literally towers above all the others in every way, from its spectacular views of the city in all directions to its gigantic 2,200 square feet of space.

It’s the Presidential Suite located on the 35th floor, and it’s so exclusive you can’t even reserve it.

The suite is typically booked on a case-by-case basis for “high profile” executives and VIPs, we’re told. It’s also not cheap. While the rate can fluctuate, one night will cost at least several thousand dollars.

The Grand Hyatt is located at 345 Stockton St. right next to Union Square, a popular spot for tourists with plenty of shops, restaurants, and other attractions close by.

After a quick elevator ride to the 35th floor, we find the front door to the suite.

The first thing you notice once you open the door is a long hallway, which features wood floors and nice artwork along the walls.

To the left is a small den -- perfect for watching some TV.

There's also a small bathroom across the hall.

Further into the suite is the living room with large windows overlooking the city.

This would be a great spot for entertaining guests, and the entire suite can host between 12 and 20 people.

This obviously isn't your average hotel room. It's 2,200 square feet of space with awesome amenities.

It has a 20-foot-long dining table with seating for ten.

And there's a full workspace with a computer, printer, and phone over in the corner.

The kitchen has everything you might need: A microwave, two wine fridges, and lots of counter space.

There's also plenty of coffee.

Guests also have the option of ordering a full bar.

The view of the city is phenomenal.

With floor-to-ceiling windows, you can see everything from downtown to Alcatraz to the East Bay.

The master bedroom is just like every other room in the suite: Huge.

The bed is king-size and features push buttons on its side to control the lighting and drapes.

But keep the drapes open, because views from the bedroom are just as good as the living room.

Here's what's behind the bed.

There's a large walk-in closet off to the side.

The huge living room, bedroom, kitchen, and spectacular views are awesome. Now let's move on ...

... To the humongous master bathroom, featuring a TV inside the mirror in case you want to watch from the tub.

There's a side-by-side toilet and rain shower ...

... And there's even a private sauna.

And finally, there's a library stocked with books, movies, and games.

You've seen this gorgeous Presidential suite ...

