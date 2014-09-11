We Got A Look Inside One Of The Most Exclusive Hotel Suites In San Francisco

Located just steps from San Francisco’s Union Square, the 36-story high Grand Hyatt offers fantastic views of the city and the greater Bay Area.
But there’s one room that literally towers above all the others in every way, from its spectacular views of the city in all directions to its gigantic 2,200 square feet of space.
It’s the Presidential Suite located on the 35th floor, and it’s so exclusive you can’t even reserve it.
The suite is typically booked on a case-by-case basis for “high profile” executives and VIPs, we’re told. It’s also not cheap. While the rate can fluctuate, one night will cost at least several thousand dollars.
The Grand Hyatt is located at 345 Stockton St. right next to Union Square, a popular spot for tourists with plenty of shops, restaurants, and other attractions close by.
The first thing you notice once you open the door is a long hallway, which features wood floors and nice artwork along the walls.
This would be a great spot for entertaining guests, and the entire suite can host between 12 and 20 people.
This obviously isn't your average hotel room. It's 2,200 square feet of space with awesome amenities.
The kitchen has everything you might need: A microwave, two wine fridges, and lots of counter space.
... To the humongous master bathroom, featuring a TV inside the mirror in case you want to watch from the tub.
