We Got A Look Inside One Of The Most Exclusive Hotel Suites In San Francisco

Paul Szoldra/Business Insider Guests in the Presidential Suite basically sleep in the clouds.

Located just steps from San Francisco’s Union Square, the 36-story high Grand Hyatt offers fantastic views of the city and the greater Bay Area.

But there’s one room that literally towers above all the others in every way, from its spectacular views of the city in all directions to its gigantic 2,200 square feet of space.

It’s the Presidential Suite located on the 35th floor, and it’s so exclusive you can’t even reserve it.

The suite is typically booked on a case-by-case basis for “high profile” executives and VIPs, we’re told. It’s also not cheap. While the rate can fluctuate, one night will cost at least several thousand dollars.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.