GRAND FINAL PREP: 24 things your mates didn't know about the Sydney Swans

There’s less than 24 hours to go before two surprisingly inexperienced AFL teams battle each other in the Grand Final.
Last year, the Swans were the league’s fifth most experienced team, but retirements and trades saw them plummet to 10th.
The Western Bulldogs improved marginally from 17th to 15th in terms of how many games its list has played.
Given GWS (17th) made it to the final four, that’s a remarkable comment on age versus experience. But it also means there’s a lot you might not know about who’s lining up today.
And in an armchair front of the telly, that’s not a situation you want be in. We’re here to help.
Today, we’ll gift you with something you didn’t know about every Swans player to run out onto the field tomorrow, including who’s a massive fan of late night Love Songs and Dedications.
26. Luke Parker
Uses a shark deterrent. Not that there’s anything wrong with that.
15. Kieren Jack
Gave up on Eckhart Tolle’s The New Earth when he read the word “flower” on the first page.
12. Josh Kennedy
Looks a bit like Roger Federer. If you squint.
6. Tom Mitchell
Holds the world record for best AFL performance ever after om-nomming 64 disposals and four goals in a Swans reserves games in 2014.
40. Nick Smith
Wanted to be Warnie. One of only four cricketers to take 100 wickets in Melbourne’s Associated Public Schools competition.
25. Ted Richards
Rocked a mean perm alongside little brother Xavier. Also looks a bit like Lleyton Hewitt.
Send in your questions for Xavier Richards who is this weeks #VWAskASwan (questions about my hair will be ignored!) pic.twitter.com/c29bbKpJs2
— Ted Richards (@tedrichards25) August 9, 2016
24. Dane Rampe
Earns $350K a year, doesn’t mind the odd rummage through St Vinnie’s and pawnbrokers.
41. Tom Papley
Both his grandfathers played for South Melbourne, but a year ago, Papley was a plumber playing for Bunyip.
16. Gary Rohan
Grew 10cm taller in his first season with the Swans.
21. Ben McGlynn
Missed the Swans’ 2012 Grand Final win with a hamstring injury – the same year all three of his brothers won grand finals with their country clubs.
3. Jarrad McVeigh
Big fan of Richard Mercer’s radio show Love Songs and Dedications. According to Ted Richards.
39. Heath Grundy
Called his son Reg after the late TV mogul because “he was going to get called Reg anyway”.
5. Isaac Heeney
First played soccer, scoring 68 goals in 12 games before notching up an average of 216 in age-level cricket and five tries in a school rugby league grand final. Sends “20+’ text messages a day.
23. Lance Franklin
Dad played hockey for Victoria and WA. Sister married Wallaby Matt Giteau and played netball for the Adelaide Thunderbirds. Cousins Jeff Garlett and Dale Kickett played AFL. So some sporting blood in the family.
8. Kurt Tippett
Born in Sydney! Take that Victoria.
4. Dan Hannebery
Grandma calls him on the night before games to tell him to “Leave all your stress and your worries out the back door”.
44. Jake Lloyd
Midichlorian count “off the charts”.
29. George Hewett
The “runt” of four brothers learnt how to run on their South Australian farm because if he didn’t, it would usually end up with him getting hurt.
14. Callum Mills
Kept quiet about a broken leg for three days because he knew he’d get in trouble for jumping on the bunk beds.
42. Xavier Richards
GRAND FINAL FACT #68: While Sydney's Ted Richards went to Xavier College, his brother & teammate Xavier Richards did not go to Ted College.
— Gigs (@AndrewGigacz) September 27, 2016
11. Jeremy Laidler
Kneecap and femur tied together with a bit of his hamstring after three knee dislocations in four months in 2012.
35. Sam Naismith
Was about to get on a bus to the pub in Armidale when Paul Roos rang in 2011. Didn’t believe it was Roos, still made it to the pub.
10. Zak Jones
Left leg possibly shorter than right by some margin, going by that hook.
BONUS: 36. Aliir Aliir
After a brilliant debut season, he’ll miss the GF with a knee injury, but deserves a mention for his backline work. His story from Sudanese refugee came to star Swans defender is well known, but Aliir’s also a basketball fan who likes to wear Oklahoma City Thunder shooter Kevin Durant’s 35 jersey when he hits the basket.
* Tomorrow morning we’ll publish 24 things your mates didn’t know about the Western Bulldogs
