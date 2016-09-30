GRAND FINAL PREP: 24 things your mates didn't know about the Sydney Swans

This dedication goes out to you. Picture: Getty Images

There’s less than 24 hours to go before two surprisingly inexperienced AFL teams battle each other in the Grand Final.

Last year, the Swans were the league’s fifth most experienced team, but retirements and trades saw them plummet to 10th.

The Western Bulldogs improved marginally from 17th to 15th in terms of how many games its list has played.

Given GWS (17th) made it to the final four, that’s a remarkable comment on age versus experience. But it also means there’s a lot you might not know about who’s lining up today.

And in an armchair front of the telly, that’s not a situation you want be in. We’re here to help.

Today, we’ll gift you with something you didn’t know about every Swans player to run out onto the field tomorrow, including who’s a massive fan of late night Love Songs and Dedications.

26. Luke Parker

Uses a shark deterrent. Not that there’s anything wrong with that.

A photo posted by Luke Parker (@luke_parker) on Jun 29, 2016 at 2:37am PDT

15. Kieren Jack

Gave up on Eckhart Tolle’s The New Earth when he read the word “flower” on the first page.

A photo posted by Kieren Jack (@kjack_15) on Dec 28, 2013 at 8:32pm PST

12. Josh Kennedy

Looks a bit like Roger Federer. If you squint.

6. Tom Mitchell

Holds the world record for best AFL performance ever after om-nomming 64 disposals and four goals in a Swans reserves games in 2014.

Flew 14 hours to get on the Jarryd Hayne bandwagon ? #didnotplay #49ersvsseahawks A photo posted by Tom Mitchell (@tommitchell6) on Oct 23, 2015 at 12:22am PDT

40. Nick Smith

Wanted to be Warnie. One of only four cricketers to take 100 wickets in Melbourne’s Associated Public Schools competition.

A photo posted by Nick Smith (@njsmith1) on Jan 7, 2015 at 9:03pm PST

25. Ted Richards

Rocked a mean perm alongside little brother Xavier. Also looks a bit like Lleyton Hewitt.

Send in your questions for Xavier Richards who is this weeks #VWAskASwan (questions about my hair will be ignored!) pic.twitter.com/c29bbKpJs2 — Ted Richards (@tedrichards25) August 9, 2016

24. Dane Rampe

Earns $350K a year, doesn’t mind the odd rummage through St Vinnie’s and pawnbrokers.

A photo posted by Dane Rampe (@_danerampe) on Nov 19, 2015 at 10:31pm PST

41. Tom Papley

Both his grandfathers played for South Melbourne, but a year ago, Papley was a plumber playing for Bunyip.

A photo posted by Tom Papley (@tompapley) on Oct 2, 2015 at 3:58am PDT

16. Gary Rohan

Grew 10cm taller in his first season with the Swans.

A photo posted by GaryRohan16 (@garyrohan16) on Sep 20, 2015 at 3:58am PDT

21. Ben McGlynn

Missed the Swans’ 2012 Grand Final win with a hamstring injury – the same year all three of his brothers won grand finals with their country clubs.

A photo posted by Ben McGlynn (@mcglynn21) on Mar 13, 2015 at 11:08pm PDT

3. Jarrad McVeigh

Big fan of Richard Mercer’s radio show Love Songs and Dedications. According to Ted Richards.

Picture: Getty Images

39. Heath Grundy

Called his son Reg after the late TV mogul because “he was going to get called Reg anyway”.

Picture: Getty Images

5. Isaac Heeney

First played soccer, scoring 68 goals in 12 games before notching up an average of 216 in age-level cricket and five tries in a school rugby league grand final. Sends “20+’ text messages a day.

A video posted by Isaac Heeney (@isaacheeney) on Dec 25, 2015 at 11:33pm PST

23. Lance Franklin

Dad played hockey for Victoria and WA. Sister married Wallaby Matt Giteau and played netball for the Adelaide Thunderbirds. Cousins Jeff Garlett and Dale Kickett played AFL. So some sporting blood in the family.

A photo posted by Buddy Franklin (@buddy_franklin23) on Feb 12, 2016 at 5:34pm PST

8. Kurt Tippett

Born in Sydney! Take that Victoria.

A photo posted by Kurt Tippett (@kurttippett8) on Jul 8, 2015 at 1:58am PDT

4. Dan Hannebery

Grandma calls him on the night before games to tell him to “Leave all your stress and your worries out the back door”.

A photo posted by Dan Hannebery (@dhannebery) on Oct 3, 2014 at 6:46am PDT

44. Jake Lloyd

Midichlorian count “off the charts”.

A video posted by JAKE LLOYD (@jakelloyd_44) on Jan 24, 2014 at 9:17pm PST

29. George Hewett

The “runt” of four brothers learnt how to run on their South Australian farm because if he didn’t, it would usually end up with him getting hurt.

Picture: Getty Images

14. Callum Mills

Kept quiet about a broken leg for three days because he knew he’d get in trouble for jumping on the bunk beds.

Fair to say mum was more pumped than I was A photo posted by Callum Mills (@callummillss) on Sep 6, 2016 at 4:19am PDT

42. Xavier Richards

GRAND FINAL FACT #68: While Sydney's Ted Richards went to Xavier College, his brother & teammate Xavier Richards did not go to Ted College. — Gigs (@AndrewGigacz) September 27, 2016

11. Jeremy Laidler

Kneecap and femur tied together with a bit of his hamstring after three knee dislocations in four months in 2012.

A photo posted by Jeremy Laidler (@j_laids) on Sep 9, 2015 at 9:08pm PDT

35. Sam Naismith

Was about to get on a bus to the pub in Armidale when Paul Roos rang in 2011. Didn’t believe it was Roos, still made it to the pub.

A photo posted by Sam Naismith (@crayfish35) on Jun 19, 2015 at 12:35am PDT

10. Zak Jones

Left leg possibly shorter than right by some margin, going by that hook.

A video posted by ZAK JONES (@zak_jones10) on Feb 5, 2015 at 8:20pm PST

BONUS: 36. Aliir Aliir

After a brilliant debut season, he’ll miss the GF with a knee injury, but deserves a mention for his backline work. His story from Sudanese refugee came to star Swans defender is well known, but Aliir’s also a basketball fan who likes to wear Oklahoma City Thunder shooter Kevin Durant’s 35 jersey when he hits the basket.

#throwback #QueenslandsDays @ddaye @geedoubleodee__good A photo posted by Áliir Aliir ™ (@aliirmayom) on Aug 19, 2013 at 6:44pm PDT

* Tomorrow morning we’ll publish 24 things your mates didn’t know about the Western Bulldogs

