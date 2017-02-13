Here are all the winners at the 2017 Grammys

The 59th Grammy Awards are taking place Sunday night. Chance the Rapper was the first winner of the night with his win for best new artist.

Below are all the winners from Sunday night’s live telecast, which we’ll update as the show goes on:

Best New Artist:

Kelsea Ballerini

The Chainsmokers

Chance The Rapper – WINNER

Maren Morris

Anderson .Paak

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

“Closer” — The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey

“7 Years” — Lukas Graham

“Work” — Rihanna Featuring Drake

“Cheap Thrills” — Sia Featuring Sean Paul

“Stressed Out” — Twenty One Pilots – WINNER

Best Alternative Music Album:

“22, A Million” — Bon Iver

“Blackstar” — David Bowie – WINNER

“The Hope Six Demolition Project” — PJ Harvey

“Post Pop Depression” — Iggy Pop

“A Moon Shaped Pool” — Radiohead

Best Country Solo Performance:

“Love Can Go To Hell” — Brandy Clark

“Vice” — Miranda Lambert

“My Church” — Maren Morris – WINNER

“Church Bells” — Carrie Underwood

“Blue Ain’t Your Colour” — Keith Urban

