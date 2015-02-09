An incredible moment between Taylor Swift and Kanye West at the Grammys

Back in 2009, Kanye West quickly earned the hatred of many Taylor Swift fans when he interrupted Swift’s Video Music Award win for Best Female Video.

He took stage during her acceptance speech, stealing the microphone, to say “I’mma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time.“

Since then, the two haven’t been photographed together and you never see interaction between the two artists.

Six years later at the Grammy awards that seemingly changed when West and Swift appeared to put that all behind them.

The photo was in stark contrast to this moment from 2009.

It looks like West and Swift have shaken off any bad blood.

