Here's what the Grammys looked like 10 years ago

Lester Cohen/ Getty Carrie Underwood at the 52nd Grammy Awards.

At the 52nd Grammy Awards in 2010, some of today’s biggest music stars looked very different.

Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, and Lady Gaga all won big that night and wore show-stopping gowns.

Justin Bieber, the Jonas Brothers, Usher, and Keith Urban all wore dark suits for the big night.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The Grammy Awards is the most important night for music, but it’s also a time to celebrate the best in fashion.

Stars like Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, and Justin Bieber bring their most eye-catching looks to the red carpet, but throughout the years, their styles have changed drastically. Ten years ago, at the 52nd Grammy Awards in 2010, some of these celebrities looked unrecognizable.

Here’s what some of the biggest names looked like at the Grammys 10 years ago.

Taylor Swift wore a sparkling gown from Kaufmanfranco to the Grammy Awards 10 years ago.

Kevin Mazur/ Getty Taylor Swift.

That year, Swift’s “Fearless” won a Grammy for album of the year.

Lady Gaga walked the red carpet in a futuristic look crafted by Armani Privé.

John Shearer/ Getty Lady Gaga.

In 2010, Lady Gaga’s song “Poker Face” won for the best dance recording.

Her red carpet looks are quite different today.

Rihanna wore ruffled feathers in this Elie Saab couture gown.

Steve Granitz/ Getty Rihanna.

Ten years ago, Rihanna worked with Jay-Z and Kanye West on “Run This Town,” which won the Grammy for best rap collaboration.

Justin Bieber still had his famous swoop, and he wore a vest and tie.

Dan MacMedan/ Getty Justin Bieber.

Justin Bieber – who was just 15 – presented at the 2010 Grammys alongside Kesha.

Katy Perry wore a Zac Posen gown covered in golden flowers to the Grammys that year.

Steve Granitz/ Getty Katy Perry.

Perry’s “Hot N Cold” was nominated for best female pop vocal.

Here’s how her look has evolved in the years since.

Miranda Lambert’s one-shoulder, turquoise gown was covered with ruffles and beads.

John Shearer/ Getty Miranda Lambert.

Lambert’s “Dead Flowers” was nominated for best female country vocal performance.

Carrie Underwood’s simple white gown was made by Georges Chakra.

Dan MacMedan/ Getty Carrie Underwood.

Underwood took home the best country collaboration Grammy for her song “I Told You So.”

Jennifer Hudson wore a black Victoria Beckham dress to the Grammys.

Steve Granitz/ Getty Jennifer Hudson.

In 2010, Hudson helped honour Michael Jackson by performing alongside Celine Dion, Usher, and Carrie Underwood.

Drake paired a simple leather jacket with jeans for his Grammys look.

Dan MacMedan/ Getty Drake.

At the 2010 Grammys, Drake performed with Eminem and Lil Wayne.

For her 2010 Grammys look, Miley Cyrus wore a Hervé Léger mini dress.

Jon Kopaloff/ Getty Miley Cyrus.

Cyrus also wore Balenciaga heels on the red carpet.

Her style has a changed more than a few times in the years since.

Beyoncé wore a patterned dress crafted by Stéphane Rolland.

Jason Merritt/TERM/ Getty Beyoncé.

Ten years ago, Beyoncé won six awards, including best female pop vocal for her song “Halo.”

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen were also spotted on the red carpet, wearing complementary ensembles.

John Shearer/ Getty Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.

Legend was nominated for the best male pop vocal Grammy for his song “This Time.”

Kesha wore a short, golden dress that was covered in fringe.

Dan MacMedan/ Getty Kesha.

Kesha eventually earned a Grammy nomination seven years later for her album “Rainbow.”

Fergie sported a blue mini dress made by Emilio Pucci.

Steve Granitz/ Getty Fergie.

She also wore heels from Le Silla and jewellery from Kwait.

The Jonas Brothers looked dapper in dark suits.

John Shearer/ Getty Jonas Brothers.

The Jonas Brothers were presenters at the 52nd Grammy Awards.

Mary J. Blige wore a Gucci gown.

Lester Cohen/ Getty Mary J. Blige.

In 2010, Blige’s “Ifuleave” was nominated for best R&B performance by a duo or group.

Nicole Kidman wore a black Prada dress that matched her husband Keith Urban’s dark suit.

Lester Cohen/ Getty Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman.

Urban’s song “Sweet Thing” won the Grammy for best male country vocal performance.

Lea Michele wore a spunky Romona Keveza dress in 2010.

Dan MacMedan/ Getty Lea Michele.

Michele was a presenter at the Grammy Awards that year.

Pink wore a strapless, ombré dress that was bedazzled in jewels.

Steve Granitz/ Getty Pink.

In 2010, Pink performed at the Grammys, singing her song “Glitter in the Air.”

Usher chose a grey suit and paired it with some sunglasses.

Jason Merritt/ TERM/ Getty Usher.

In 2010, Usher helped honour Michael Jackson by performing alongside Celine Dion, Jennifer Hudson, and Carrie Underwood.

Jennifer Lopez wore a Versace dress in 2010.

Kevork Djansezian/ Getty Jennifer Lopez.

Lopez was a presenter at the Grammy Awards.

Jamie Foxx paired his sunglasses with a black suit.

Larry Busacca/ Getty Jamie Foxx.

Foxx’s “Blame It” won a Grammy for the best R&B performance by a duo or group.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.