All the looks from the 2017 Grammys red carpet

Stars came out for the 59th annual Grammy Awards Sunday night in Los Angeles.

The Grammys are always an interesting red carpet, since they’re not as formal as other awards shows like the Oscars, and 2017 is no exception. Cutouts are a popular trend this year, and there’s also a dress seemingly made out of a ball pit.

Keep reading to see the best looks from musicians and celebrities including Adele, Katy Perry, Nick Jonas, and more.

Adele Getty Images Katy Perry Getty Lea Michele Getty Images Halsey Getty Images Carrie Underwood Getty Images Girl Crush Getty Images Nick Jonas Getty Images Cee Lo Green Getty Images Elle King and Dierks Bentley Getty Images Heidi Klum Getty Images Santigold Getty Images Daya Getty Images Paris Jackson Getty Images Skylar Grey Getty Images Jennifer Lopez Getty Images Lady Gaga Getty Images Celine Dion Getty Images Laverne Cox Getty Images Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Getty Images Solange Knowles Getty Images Taraji P. Henson Getty Images Demi Lovato Getty Images

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.