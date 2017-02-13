All the looks from the 2017 Grammys red carpet

Stars came out for the 59th annual Grammy Awards Sunday night in Los Angeles.
The Grammys are always an interesting red carpet, since they’re not as formal as other awards shows like the Oscars, and 2017 is no exception. Cutouts are a popular trend this year, and there’s also a dress seemingly made out of a ball pit.
Keep reading to see the best looks from musicians and celebrities including Adele, Katy Perry, Nick Jonas, and more.
