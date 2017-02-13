All the looks from the 2017 Grammys red carpet

Carrie Wittmer
Katy perryGetty

Stars came out for the 59th annual Grammy Awards Sunday night in Los Angeles.

The Grammys are always an interesting red carpet, since they’re not as formal as other awards shows like the Oscars, and 2017 is no exception. Cutouts are a popular trend this year, and there’s also a dress seemingly made out of a ball pit.

Keep reading to see the best looks from musicians and celebrities including Adele, Katy Perry, Nick Jonas, and more.

Adele

Getty Images

Katy Perry

Getty

Lea Michele

Getty Images

Halsey

Getty Images

Carrie Underwood

Getty Images

Girl Crush

Getty Images

Nick Jonas

Getty Images

Cee Lo Green

Getty Images

Elle King and Dierks Bentley

Getty Images

Heidi Klum

Getty Images

Santigold

Getty Images

Daya

Getty Images

Paris Jackson

Getty Images

Skylar Grey

Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

Getty Images

Lady Gaga

Getty Images

Celine Dion

Getty Images

Laverne Cox

Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Getty Images

Solange Knowles

Getty Images

Taraji P. Henson

Getty Images

Demi Lovato

Getty Images

