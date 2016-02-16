Why the Grammys hand out most of the awards before the show even begins

Taylor Swift won the very first Grammy of Monday night’s awards, and the real show hadn’t even started.

The truth is most of the Grammy Awards are handed out before the main broadcast. The Recording Academy, which hands out Grammys to musicians, changed the name of these awards, previously known as the “pre-telecast awards,” to the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony, as Billboard reports.

About 70 categories are presented during the Premiere Ceremony, much larger than the number handed out during the main show. The simple reason for that? There are simply too many awards to cram into the show that most viewers see.

Taylor Swift won best pop vocal album at this year’s Grammys, one of the more niche genre-specific statuettes. Since she hadn’t even hit the red carpet yet, her collaborator Jack Antonoff accepted the award for her.

Some of the other categories presented during the Premiere Ceremony include producer of the year, best metal performance, best rap performance, and best country song. You can find more info here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.