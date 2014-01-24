The Grammys Picked Rdio, Not Spotify, To Power Its Official App For This Year's Awards

Frank Micelotta / Getty Images Kanye West as an angel at last year’s Grammy Awards

It looks like Rdio is the Grammys favourite music streaming service.

Well, it at least seems that way given that the Grammys decided to use Rdio’s application programming interface over the API of other music streaming services.

By using Rdio’s API, the Grammys can integrate Rdio’s library of over 20 million songs into its official app.

“The GRAMMYs iPhone app illustrates the power of Rdio’s API,” Rdio CEO Anthony Bay said in a press release. “We are excited to help the music industry’s premier award show experience get even better, and we hope everyone will check out the official playlists on Rdio as well as this cool, new app.”

The Grammys also created an official profile on Rdio featuring playlists with Grammy award-nominated artists.

The music streaming business is heating up lately, with Spotify, Rdio, Pandora, and now Beats Music trying to appeal to the masses. Just a couple of days ago, Spotify revealed its predictions for the Grammy awards. But it seems like the Grammys prefer Rdio.

Business Insider is awaiting comment from executives at the Grammys. We will update this story if we hear back.

