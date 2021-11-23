11 biggest snubs of the 2022 Grammys nominations

Tyler, the Creator’s “Call Me If You Get Lost” deserved a nomination for album of the year.

Tyler, the Creator has been outspoken about the Recording Academy’s habit of putting Black artists in rap categories, notwithstanding their innovation.

“On the one side, I am very grateful that what I made can be acknowledged in a world like this,” he said at the Grammys in January 2020 after winning best rap album for “Igor.”

“But it sucks that whenever we, and I mean guys that look like me, do anything that’s genre-bending or anything, they always put it in a rap or urban category.”

Indeed, Tyler’s sixth album “Call Me If You Get Lost” transcends traditional visions of genre. Though it certainly draws from rap and hip-hop, the eclectic tracklist contains some of the artist’s most vivid arrangements and sharpest lyrics to date.

Still, Tyler received just two nominations: best rap album and best melodic rap performance for “Wusyaname.”