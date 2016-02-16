Everything Grammy nominees get in the extravagant $22,000 gift bag they take home

Anjelica Oswald
Beyonce grammyJason Merritt/Getty Images

The 58th annual Grammy Awards take place Monday night, and even if the musicians don’t win, they each still get to take home a gift bag filled with lavish items worth about $22,000.

Organised by Distinctive Assets, the same company that puts together the extravagant Oscar “swag bag,” this year’s bag includes a $199 box of chocolates and a $5,500 ultherapy treatment, which uses ultrasound energy to tighten skin.

The company has hosted the Grammy Gift Lounge and organised the gift bag for 17 years.

Here’s everything that this year’s nominees, presenters, and performers will get in their Grammy gift bags:

Hairstyling products, including a blow-dryer and flatiron by Tools By Gina, $250

Tools By Gina

SCUF Gaming customised controllers, $300

SCUF Gaming

Phillip Ashley Chocolates: Luxe Collection chocolate gift box, $199, and 23k Gold salted caramel pecan praline, $79

Phillip Ashley Chocolates

A shopping spree from women's-clothing company Belldini, $300

Belldini

Fit Club TV 'Ultimate Fitness Package,' including apparel, supplements, and an fitness VIP experience, $6,180

Fit Club TV

Snap back from Flos Floris, $130

Koi Interiors, $1,000

Koi Interiors

Marchon eyewear, $150-$350

Marchon

Simone I. Smith Jewellery, $300+

Simone I. Smith

Custom cocktails and gift certificate for mixology services from The Natural Mixologist, $2,250

Natural Mixologist

NOON VR, $89

NOON VR

Goose-feather down jacket from Trespass Performance Clothing, $200

Trespass Performance Clothing

Vans designed by Kevin Lyons and pet treats from truth, $69.99

truth/Vans

ACCEPT ME 'Break Away' tee, $36

ACCEPT ME

Leather Wrap iPhone 6/6s case from ADOPTED NYC, $39.95

ADOPTED NYC

24K Gold Facial and Youth Blast product from Age Interventionist, $460

Age Interventionist

Private tour of Big Cat Rescue in Tampa, FL and Big Cat Swag Bag, $500

Source: Facebook.

'Donna Bell's Bake Shop: Recipes and Stories of Family, Friends and Food,' $24.99

Simon & Schuster

Book bundle from Dutton, an imprint of Penguin Random House, $30

Dutton

'Be Electric' chain from Farm Wife Style, $35

Farm Wife Style

Brass Guitar Pick token from Foxwise Jewellery, $20

Foxwise

Garden of Life organic Vitamin C spray, $12.95

Garden of Life

Voucher towards a 7-day stay at the Golden Door Resort and Spa in San Marcos, CA, $1,000

Golden Door Resort

GO SMiLE whitening system, $129

GO SMiLE

Green Gorilla supplements, $34.95

Green Gorilla

Antiaging Healing Saint Luminosity Skin Serum and Hair Follicle Stimulant by Dr. Jane 360, $193

Alison Buck/WireImage

Herb and Lou's infused ice cube, $14.99

Herb & Lou's Infused Cubes

Hydroxycut Black, $29.98

Hydroxycut

PRO-15 and PRO-Dental from Hyperbiotics, $55

Hyperbiotics

Jewels by Durrani, $50

Jewels by Durrani

KryoLife cryotherapy treatments, $130

Business Insider
Business Insider's Graham Flanagan at KryoLife

Lat & Lo personalised keychain, $75

Lat & Lo

Love Your Locks gift certificate, $150

Love Your Locks

Mission1 Clean Protein Bars, $5.64/box

Mission1

MONQ Therapeutic Air and gift card, $120

MONQ

Music Connection, $3.95

Music Connection

neuro drinks, $50

NEURO

Novelty premium Illuminated Water, $15

Illuminated Water

NW 58th Street cuff bracelet, $68

NW 58TH ST

Patina Restaurant Group gift card, $250

Patina Group

Peggy Moffitt athleisure, $200

Peggy Moffitt

People Yearbook, $11.99

Amazon

Family pack to Planes of Fame Museum, $120

Source: Facebook.

Pooch Selfie, $12.99

Pooch Selfie

Organic plant-based protein shake by Purely Inspired, $19.97

Purely Inspired

Rockin' & Roastin', $10

Rockin and Roastin Coffee

Makeup-brush set by Sedona Lace, $109.95

Sedona Lace

Slice Lab cubana ring, $40

Slice Lab
Not the Cubana Ring.

Dining plates designed for portion control by Slimware, $29.95

Slimware

Dead Sea pet products from Soos Pets, $73.80

Soos

Massage provided by Soothe, $99

Photo: Soothe/Facebook.

St. Heleine soy candle, $10

Saint Heleine

Sticky Heelz, $9.95

Sticky Heelz

Decorative and protective metal finish gift certificate by Sundial Powder Coating, $500

Sundial Powder Coating

Photo/video service Tribute will create a video montage of your family and friends, $125

Tribute

Wraps wristband headphones, $19.99-$34.99

Wraps

Yoot root tea, $4.49

Yoot

A metal pocket wallet by Zekkle Edge, $125

Zekkle Edge

Ultherapy from 740 Park MD, $5,500

740 Park Plastic Surgery

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.