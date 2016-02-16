Everything Grammy nominees get in the extravagant $22,000 gift bag they take home

The 58th annual Grammy Awards take place Monday night, and even if the musicians don’t win, they each still get to take home a gift bag filled with lavish items worth about $22,000.

Organised by Distinctive Assets, the same company that puts together the extravagant Oscar “swag bag,” this year’s bag includes a $199 box of chocolates and a $5,500 ultherapy treatment, which uses ultrasound energy to tighten skin.

The company has hosted the Grammy Gift Lounge and organised the gift bag for 17 years.

Here’s everything that this year’s nominees, presenters, and performers will get in their Grammy gift bags:

Hairstyling products, including a blow-dryer and flatiron by Tools By Gina, $250 Tools By Gina SCUF Gaming customised controllers, $300 SCUF Gaming Phillip Ashley Chocolates: Luxe Collection chocolate gift box, $199, and 23k Gold salted caramel pecan praline, $79 Phillip Ashley Chocolates A shopping spree from women's-clothing company Belldini, $300 Belldini Fit Club TV 'Ultimate Fitness Package,' including apparel, supplements, and an fitness VIP experience, $6,180 Fit Club TV Snap back from Flos Floris, $130 Koi Interiors, $1,000 Koi Interiors Marchon eyewear, $150-$350 Marchon Simone I. Smith Jewellery, $300+ Simone I. Smith Custom cocktails and gift certificate for mixology services from The Natural Mixologist, $2,250 Natural Mixologist NOON VR, $89 NOON VR Goose-feather down jacket from Trespass Performance Clothing, $200 Trespass Performance Clothing Vans designed by Kevin Lyons and pet treats from truth, $69.99 truth/Vans ACCEPT ME 'Break Away' tee, $36 ACCEPT ME Leather Wrap iPhone 6/6s case from ADOPTED NYC, $39.95 ADOPTED NYC 24K Gold Facial and Youth Blast product from Age Interventionist, $460 Age Interventionist Private tour of Big Cat Rescue in Tampa, FL and Big Cat Swag Bag, $500 Source: Facebook. 'Donna Bell's Bake Shop: Recipes and Stories of Family, Friends and Food,' $24.99 Simon & Schuster Book bundle from Dutton, an imprint of Penguin Random House, $30 Dutton 'Be Electric' chain from Farm Wife Style, $35 Farm Wife Style Brass Guitar Pick token from Foxwise Jewellery, $20 Foxwise Garden of Life organic Vitamin C spray, $12.95 Garden of Life Voucher towards a 7-day stay at the Golden Door Resort and Spa in San Marcos, CA, $1,000 Golden Door Resort GO SMiLE whitening system, $129 GO SMiLE Green Gorilla supplements, $34.95 Green Gorilla Antiaging Healing Saint Luminosity Skin Serum and Hair Follicle Stimulant by Dr. Jane 360, $193 Alison Buck/WireImage Herb and Lou's infused ice cube, $14.99 Herb & Lou's Infused Cubes Hydroxycut Black, $29.98 Hydroxycut PRO-15 and PRO-Dental from Hyperbiotics, $55 Hyperbiotics Jewels by Durrani, $50 Jewels by Durrani KryoLife cryotherapy treatments, $130 Business Insider Business Insider's Graham Flanagan at KryoLife Lat & Lo personalised keychain, $75 Lat & Lo Love Your Locks gift certificate, $150 Love Your Locks Mission1 Clean Protein Bars, $5.64/box Mission1 MONQ Therapeutic Air and gift card, $120 MONQ Music Connection, $3.95 Music Connection neuro drinks, $50 NEURO Novelty premium Illuminated Water, $15 Illuminated Water NW 58th Street cuff bracelet, $68 NW 58TH ST Patina Restaurant Group gift card, $250 Patina Group Peggy Moffitt athleisure, $200 Peggy Moffitt People Yearbook, $11.99 Amazon Family pack to Planes of Fame Museum, $120 Source: Facebook. Pooch Selfie, $12.99 Pooch Selfie Organic plant-based protein shake by Purely Inspired, $19.97 Purely Inspired Rockin' & Roastin', $10 Rockin and Roastin Coffee Makeup-brush set by Sedona Lace, $109.95 Sedona Lace Slice Lab cubana ring, $40 Slice Lab Not the Cubana Ring. Dining plates designed for portion control by Slimware, $29.95 Slimware Dead Sea pet products from Soos Pets, $73.80 Soos Massage provided by Soothe, $99 Photo: Soothe/Facebook. St. Heleine soy candle, $10 Saint Heleine Sticky Heelz, $9.95 Sticky Heelz Decorative and protective metal finish gift certificate by Sundial Powder Coating, $500 Sundial Powder Coating Photo/video service Tribute will create a video montage of your family and friends, $125 Tribute Wraps wristband headphones, $19.99-$34.99 Wraps Yoot root tea, $4.49 Yoot A metal pocket wallet by Zekkle Edge, $125 Zekkle Edge Ultherapy from 740 Park MD, $5,500 740 Park Plastic Surgery

