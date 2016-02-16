Everything Grammy nominees get in the extravagant $22,000 gift bag they take home

The 58th annual Grammy Awards take place Monday night, and even if the musicians don’t win, they each still get to take home a gift bag filled with lavish items worth about $22,000.
Organised by Distinctive Assets, the same company that puts together the extravagant Oscar “swag bag,” this year’s bag includes a $199 box of chocolates and a $5,500 ultherapy treatment, which uses ultrasound energy to tighten skin.
The company has hosted the Grammy Gift Lounge and organised the gift bag for 17 years.
Here’s everything that this year’s nominees, presenters, and performers will get in their Grammy gift bags:
Phillip Ashley Chocolates: Luxe Collection chocolate gift box, $199, and 23k Gold salted caramel pecan praline, $79
Phillip Ashley Chocolates
Fit Club TV 'Ultimate Fitness Package,' including apparel, supplements, and an fitness VIP experience, $6,180
Fit Club TV
Natural Mixologist
Golden Door Resort
Alison Buck/WireImage
Sundial Powder Coating
