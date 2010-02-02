CBS's Grammys Gets Highest TV Ratings In Six Years

The Grammys gathered its biggest TV audience in six years, according to the AP.



Preliminary Nielsen figures Monday show the CBS broadcast attracted 25.8 million viewers. That would be the annual music award show’s highest ratings since 2004.

“The 52nd Annual Grammy Awards” logged a year-to-year viewer boost of more than a third and dominated network rivals Sunday night.

ABC took the runner-up position for the evening. It beat out the third-place Fox network with 9.1 million versus 4.3 million viewers, respectively.

Final Nielsen ratings figures are expected Tuesday.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.