Grammy's Crasher Arrested After Surprising Adele And Jennifer Lopez On-Stage

TV host Vitalii Sediuk crashed the Grammy’s stage during Adele’s acceptance speech and later spent the night in jail.

Dressed in a tuxedo and looking the part of young music mogul, Ukrainian TV host and prankster Vitalii Sediuk weasled his way onto the stage during Sunday night’s Grammy Awards.When Adele was announced as the winner for Best Pop Solo Performance, Sediuk — who also once tried to kiss Will Smith in a red carpet prank last year —rushed the podium and tried to grab the mic from presenter Jennifer Lopez.



“It’s such an honour to receive this award,” and “I love you, Adele,” Sediuk managed to say quickly before a confused Jennifer Lopez swatted him away.

After Sediuk walked off the stage, he was grabbed by Grammy’s security and held until LAPD took him away to spend the night in a jail cell.

Sediuk now has a March 4 court date for the charge of trespassing.

Watch the Grammy crasher in action below:

Sediuk sat down with The Hollywood Reporter Monday to explain his prank, saying “I’m not a crazy guy, I just think differently.”

The TV host continued, “My channel didn’t get credentialed, so I went with friends who had tickets. They didn’t check how many we had, so I was let in. First I went to the media line and interviewed quite a few celebrities, like Jennifer Lopez and Nicole Kidman …Then I just followed one girl in a green dress through the [Staples centre] gates. They checked my pockets but never asked to see a ticket.”

One thing led to another and Sediuk found himself on-stage next to his “favourite singer” Adele.

Watch Sediuk explain exactly how he crashed the Grammys below:



Last year, Vitalli almost got punched in the face by Will Smith after the reporter tried to kiss the actor on the lips on the red carpet:

