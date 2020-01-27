The best-dressed celebrities at the 2020 Grammys

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy Ariana Grande attends the 2020 Grammys.

The 2020 Grammy Awards were held at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday.

Ariana Grande, Lizzo, and Chrissy Teigen were some of the best-dressed stars on the red carpet.

Celebrities like Shawn Mendes, Billy Porter, and the Jonas Brothers also showed off their stunning style ahead of the ceremony.

Lizzo looked angelic in a white gown and fur shawl.

Steve Granitz/Getty Images Lizzo attends the 2020 Grammys.

Her strapless Versace dress, which took two months to make, was embellished with sparkles and had a thigh-high slit. She also wore strappy sandals and a diamond necklace.

Ariana Grande channeled Cinderella in a strapless ball gown designed by Giambattista Valli.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Ariana Grande attends the 2020 Grammys.

The skirt on her custom grey dress was tiered with ruffled fabric. She completed the look with silk gloves and a blonde ponytail.

She later switched into another grey ensemble.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy Ariana Grande attends the 2020 Grammys.

Her second outfit included a shiny grey tank top and a matching skirt with a giant bow. Grande kept her gloves and ponytail from the previous outfit.

Billy Porter dazzled in a blue jumpsuit with diamond-fringe on each pant leg.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Billy Porter attends the 2020 Grammys.

He also wore a matching sparkle jacket, platform boots, and a blue hat with crystal fringe hanging from the rim.

Trevor Noah put a unique twist on a classic red-carpet look.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Trevor Noah attends the 2020 Grammys.

Rather than wearing a standard black jacket, the comedian opted for an off-white top.

The Jonas Brothers coordinated in eye-catching suits.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images Kevin, Nick, and Joe Jonas attend the 2020 Grammys.

Kevin wore a blue-and-brown jacket with a bird print, while Joe chose a bomber jacket and matching pants. Nick arguably stood out the most in a gold suit and metallic shoes.

Jameela Jamil rocked a strapless dress made from frayed fabric.

Rich Fury/Getty Images Jameela Jamil attends the 2020 Grammys.

She matched her eye makeup to her blue dress, which had a daring sheer panel across its skirt.

Shawn Mendes looked dapper in a pink suit and matching vest.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Shawn Mendes attends the 2020 Grammys.

He completed the look with a white undershirt and black boots.

Bebe Rexha chose a glamorous pantsuit with wide-legged pants.

John Shearer/Getty Images Bebe Rexha attends the 2020 Grammys.

She also wore a high-neck top made from sheer mesh underneath.

Lil Nas X wore neon pink from head to toe.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Lil Nas X attends the 2020 Grammys.

His suit, which had sharp shoulder pads, paired perfectly with his mesh top and pink harness. He also wore a matching cowboy hat, cowboy boots, and silk scarves as bracelets.

Sheila E was one of few celebrities to wear a minidress on the red carpet.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Sheila E attends the 2020 Grammys.

She paired her red-carpet look – which had balloon sleeves – with gold sandals and dangling earrings.

Camila Cabello opted for a gothic look on the red carpet.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Camilla Cabello attends the 2020 Grammys.

She wore a strapless black minidress with a darker lace skirt that wrapped around her waist. Cabello also wore a diamond choker and black hairstyle with wispy bangs.

Chrissy Teigen looked stunning in orange on the red carpet.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Chrissy Teigen attends the 2020 Grammys.

Her orange gown had oversized sleeves, a plunging neckline, and a thigh-high slit.

Dua Lipa chose a slinky two-piece that looked like it came from the early 2000s.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Dua Lipa attends the 2020 Grammys.

Her top was sleeveless, and her skirt was made from silk. She also wore her hair in an updo with two strands that framed her face.

BTS coordinated in long jackets and black pants.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images BTS attends the 2020 Grammys.

Five members of the band chose black jackets, while two others opted to wear a tan and grey coat respectively.

Blac Chyna dazzled in a red long-sleeved gown.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Blac Chyna attends the 2020 Grammys.

The dress was covered in sparkles and had two thigh-high slits down its skirt.

Shania Twain wore a semi-sheer dress with long sleeves and a full skirt.

Lester Cohen/Getty Images Shania Twain attends the 2020 Grammys.

To showcase the ruffles on the neckline of her dress, Twain also wore her hair in a partial updo.

Maggie Rogers wore a black dress covered in gold stars.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Maggie Rogers attends the 2020 Grammys.

Instead of a purse, she carried a gold reusable water bottle in a black pouch.

Saweetie donned a colourful dress with a daring neckline.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Saweetie attends the 2020 Grammys.

Not only was her dress embellished with colourful sparkles, but it also had a split strap across her right shoulder.

