The 12 best-dressed celebrity couples at the 2020 Grammys

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas at the 2020 Grammys.

The music industry’s hottest celebrity couples made some fabulous outfit choices at the 2020 Grammys.

The awards show aired live from the Staples Centre in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday, and many couples wore coordinating outfits.

Blake Shelton wore black while Gwen Stefani wore a white dress adorned with shells, including ones Shelton had collected.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas also looked stunning. Priyanka wore a floor-length dress with a deep V-neck and fringe detailing, while Nick wore a gold suit.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton opted for white and black outfits, respectively.

John Shearer/Getty Image Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton attend the 2020 Grammys.

Shelton wore an all-black suit, while Stefani donned a strapless white dress with a bubble skirt. Stefani told Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet that her Dolce and Gabbana dress featured shells that Shelton had collected.

Jameela Jamil and James Blake coordinated in blue-and-black ensembles.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images James Blake and Jameela Jamil attend the 2020 Grammys.

Jamil’s dress was made from frayed blue fabric and featured a daring sheer panel. Blake, on the other hand, wore a black suit with a blue print.

Gary Clark Jr. and Nicole Trunfio matched in dark ensembles.

Lester Cohen/Getty Images Gary Clark Jr. and Nicole Trunfio attend the 2020 Grammys.

The musician’s suit was made from a dark grey velvet. His wife’s minidress, which had a giant bow tied around the neck, was a similar colour.

Luis Fonsi and Águeda López both dazzled in sparkly outfits.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Luis Fonsi and Águeda López attend the 2020 Grammys.

Fonsi’s suit jacket was covered in sparkles, as was López’s dress. The latter garment also had one long sleeve and two triangular cutouts across her waist.

Claudia Sulewski and Finneas O’Connell coordinated their blue-and-black looks.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Claudia Sulewski and Finneas O’Connell attend the 2020 Grammys.

Sulewski went with a traditional red-carpet gown, which was strapless and sparkly. O’Connell’s look was a little more daring, as his suit jacket featured a floral print.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner showcased their unique styles on the red carpet.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Jonas attend the 2020 Grammys.

Jonas wore a black high-neck shirt underneath a printed bomber jacket. Turner’s look included a sparkly sleeveless top and a tiered miniskirt. She also wore shiny pumps and magenta lipstick.

Chopra’s cream dress had a floral print across its skirt and salmon-coloured fringe hanging from each sleeve. It also had a plunging neckline that reached below her stomach. Jonas’ look, a golden suit, was equally bold.

Kevin Jonas looked dapper, but his wife Danielle stole the show.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Kevin and Danielle Jonas attend the 2020 Grammys.

Kevin wore a printed suit jacket, sparkly gold shirt, and black pants. Danielle, on the other hand, wore a strapless ice-blue dress with a thigh-high slit.

Anwar Hadid and Dua Lipa wore outfits that looked like they came straight from the early 2000s.

Rich Fury/Getty Images Anwar Hadid and Dua Lipa attends the 2020 Grammys.

Hadid’s suit was classic, though he added a metal chain to his pants. Lipa, on the other hand, chose a two-piece set that had a sleeveless top and silk skirt.

Quavo and Saweetie looked stunning in coordinating colours.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Quavo and Saweetie attend the 2020 Grammys.

Quavo stood out in an all-red suit, while Saweetie chose a dress covered in multicoloured sparkles.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend stood out thanks to their bold ensembles.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend the 2020 Grammys.

Teigen looked stunning in an orange gown with oversized sleeves, a plunging neckline, and a thigh-high slit. Legend’s look was also unique – his grey jacket was longer on one side than the other.

Cardi B and Offest wore opposite ensembles.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Cardi B and Offset attend the 2020 Grammys.

Whereas Cardi B chose a sheer gown with sparkles and a cape, Offset wore a black leather vest and pants with yellow patches.

Lana Del Rey dazzled alongside her boyfriend Sean Larkin.

Rich Fury/Getty Images Lana Del Rey and Sean Larkin attend the 2020 Grammys.

She wore a short-sleeved gown covered in sparkles, and showed off the dress by wearing her hair in a bun. Larkin opted for a more classic look: a black suit.

