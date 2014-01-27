The Best And Worst Dressed At The Grammy Awards

The 56th annual Grammy Awards took place Sunday night at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
Beyoncé and Pink gave performances everyone will be talking about, while Miranda Lambert, Taylor Swift, and many others ruled the red carpet.
See who wore what to music’s big show.
WORST: Katy Perry, who lost Song of the Year to Lorde, in a Valentino gown covered with music notes.
BEST: Slimmed down first couple of country, Miranda Lambert (wearing Pamela Rolland) and Blake Shelton.
WORST: Madonna arrived with son David Banda as her date. The singer accessorized her Ralph Lauren suit with a bejeweled glove and rings that say 'ME.'
BEST: Rapper Wiz Khalifa, wearing Converse in support of the Grammy Foundation, and wife Amber Rose in a Naeem Khan gown that matches her hair.
BEST: Queen Latifah looked sleek in black as she married gay couple's during Macklemore's performance.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.