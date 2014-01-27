The Best And Worst Dressed At The Grammy Awards

The 56th annual Grammy Awards took place Sunday night at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Beyoncé and Pink gave performances everyone will be talking about, while Miranda Lambert, Taylor Swift, and many others ruled the red carpet.

See who wore what to music’s big show.

BEST: Beyoncé and Jay-Z opened the show with a performance of 'Drunk In Love.'

Beyoncé then changed into this show-stopper.

WORST: Katy Perry, who lost Song of the Year to Lorde, in a Valentino gown covered with music notes.

She later performed 'Dark Horse' in a more gothic look.

BEST: Slimmed down first couple of country, Miranda Lambert (wearing Pamela Rolland) and Blake Shelton.

WORST: Madonna arrived with son David Banda as her date. The singer accessorized her Ralph Lauren suit with a bejeweled glove and rings that say 'ME.'

BEST: Taylor Swift arrived in this long, sequined Gucci dress.

She later gave a heartfelt performance of 'All Too Well' on-stage.

WORST: Comedian Kathy Griffin, winner of Best Comedy Album for 'Calm Down Gurrl.'

BEST: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

WORST: Robin Thicke with wife Paula Patton, who was wearing a two-headed animal.

BEST: Pink, in Johanna Johnson, and Carey Hart cleaned up for the red carpet.

Pink later gave an incredible aerial performance of 'Just Give Me A Reason' with Nate Ruess.

WORST: Best New Artist winner Lorde wore baggy black pants and a white collared shirt.

BEST: Rappers Ryan Lewis and Macklemore accepted the Best New Artist award in snazzy suits.

WORST: Pharrell Williams, wearing a ridiculous Vivienne Westwood hat, with wife Helen Lasichanh.

BEST: DJ Calvin Harris in Armani and Rita Ora in Lanvin.

WORST: Paris Hilton in a too long, too revealing gown.

BEST: Daft Punk, who took home Album of the Year, in their usual garb.

WORST: Sorry Jared Leto, but that kimono blazer is a thumbs-down.

BEST: Alicia Keys, in armani Privé, with husband Swizz Beatz.

WORST: Yoko Ono, Sean Lennon, and model Charlotte Kemp Muhl.

BEST: Rapper Wiz Khalifa, wearing Converse in support of the Grammy Foundation, and wife Amber Rose in a Naeem Khan gown that matches her hair.

WORST: Kacey Musgraves in lampshade-chic. Check the light-up cowboy boots.

WORST: Cee Lo Green, with his daughter, in a gold mumu.

BEST: Queen Latifah looked sleek in black as she married gay couple's during Macklemore's performance.

WORST: Imagine Dragons looked like a bloody mess.

WORST: Ariana Grande in a Dolce & Gabbana prom dress.

