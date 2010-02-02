Grammy Award Winners Thank Everyone For The Album Sales Boost

Grammy Awards performers and award winners will get an inevitable sales bump from this year’s top-rated broadcast.



Last year, Album of the Year winner Raising Sand, by Robert Plant and Alison Krauss rose from No. 69 to No. 2 on the Billboard chart, a whopping 715% increase. And Taylor Swift, who won Album of the Year this year, got a sales boost last year after her Fearless wins.

Who will be the big winner this year? You can see a list of top winners here and we’ll have stats on how performers from Lady Gaga to Black Eyed Peas to Eminem fared on the charts soon.

But in the meantime…



Check out this year’s top winners on the red carpet and on stage—>

Here's the Lady again on stage looking like Tinkerbell in a Mad Max movie. Some group of dudes called the Zac Brown Band got Best New Artist. Eminem made his big comeback with a Rap Album Grammy for Relapse. He also had a hugely bleeped-out performance with Lil Wayne. Can't get enough Gaga at the Grammys? Read more about the Grammys!

