Adele's sound went out during her Grammy performance and the internet isn't happy

Jethro Nededog
One thing we definitely don’t associate with world-class vocalist Adele is bad audio.

So when the Grammys sound went out during the British singer’s performance on Monday night’s awards broadcast, it was the show’s bad.

The stripped-down setup for a crushing Adele performance was all there: a dramatic spotlight on the singer in a floor-length, fitted scarlet gown and just a piano.

Then, as she began singing “All I Ask” from her third album, “25,” the sound cut out for several seconds, returning during the first verse.

It may have also thrown off the singer, as one Los Angeles Times music writer observed on Twitter that Adele’s usually pitch-perfect notes were actually flat this evening.

Sound challenges had plagued the live-awards telecast all night, but fans were especially unhappy about the occurrence during Adele’s performance:

 

 

 

And in case you were wondering, although she performed, Adele isn’t up for any awards this year. She released “25” after Grammy eligibility. It will qualify for awards at the 2017 ceremony. 

Watch the audio-challenged Adele performance below:
 

