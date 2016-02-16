Adele's sound went out during her Grammy performance and the internet isn't happy

One thing we definitely don’t associate with world-class vocalist Adele is bad audio.

So when the Grammys sound went out during the British singer’s performance on Monday night’s awards broadcast, it was the show’s bad.

The stripped-down setup for a crushing Adele performance was all there: a dramatic spotlight on the singer in a floor-length, fitted scarlet gown and just a piano.

Then, as she began singing “All I Ask” from her third album, “25,” the sound cut out for several seconds, returning during the first verse.

It may have also thrown off the singer, as one Los Angeles Times music writer observed on Twitter that Adele’s usually pitch-perfect notes were actually flat this evening.

That said, Adele wasn’t the only one flat tonight. So I hope the shade is equal. Cause my ears can list of a few flat moments. #GRAMMYs

— Gerrick D. Kennedy (@GerrickKennedy) February 16, 2016

Sound challenges had plagued the live-awards telecast all night, but fans were especially unhappy about the occurrence during Adele’s performance:

The mixer just got choked out. I promise you. #GRAMMYs

— Gerrick D. Kennedy (@GerrickKennedy) February 16, 2016

Oh, #GRAMMYs, come on. Such a bummer to even temporarily mess up an Adele number. https://t.co/muEa9v64ZM

— Marisa Roffman (@marisaroffman) February 16, 2016

How many millions of people tuned into just to see Adele, and this sound shit happens?! #GRAMMYs

— Andrew Hampp (@ahampp) February 16, 2016

Adele’s mic going out is a crime on par with kidnapping the president.

— Jenna Mullins (@JBomb11) February 16, 2016

And in case you were wondering, although she performed, Adele isn’t up for any awards this year. She released “25” after Grammy eligibility. It will qualify for awards at the 2017 ceremony.

Watch the audio-challenged Adele performance below:



