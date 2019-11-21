Here are all of the Grammy Awards 2020 nominees

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG; Evan Agostini/Invision/AP; Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP Ariana Grande, Lil Nas X, and Lizzo received Grammy nominations.

The nominees for the 2020 Grammy Awards were just announced.

The award show honours recordings released between October 1, 2018 and August 31, 2019.

Breakout artists Lizzo, Billie Eilish, and Lil Nas X got more than five nominations each and the Jonas Brothers earned their second-ever Grammy nomination, 10 years after they were given a nod for best new artist. Chart-topping musicians Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift also received recognition for their works.

The 62nd Grammy Awards takes place at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles, California on Sunday, January 26, 2020 and will air at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. Fifteen-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys will return to host the show.

Keep reading for the full list of nominees.

Record of the year

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG Ariana Grande’s ‘7 Rings’ is up for record of the year.

“Hey, Ma” – Bon Iver

“Bad Guy” – Billie Eilish

“7 Rings” – Ariana Grande

“Hard Place” – H.E.R.

“Talk” – Khalid

“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“Truth Hurts” – Lizzo

“Sunflower” – Post Malone and Swae Lee

Album of the year

Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP Billie Eilish’s debut album is up for a major award.

“I, I” – Bon Iver

“Norman F—ing Rockwell!” – Lana Del Rey

“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” – Billie Eilish

“Thank U, Next” – Ariana Grande

“I Used To Know Her” – H.E.R.

“7” – Lil Nas X

“Cuz I Love You” (Deluxe) – Lizzo

“Father of the Bride” – Vampire Weekend

Song of the year

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Taylor Swift’s ‘Lover’ was nominated for song of the year.

“Always Remember Us This Way” – Lady Gaga

“Bad Guy” – Billie Eilish

“Bring My Flowers Now” – Tanya Tucker

“Hard Place” – H.E.R.

“Lover” – Taylor Swift

“Norman F—ing Rockwell” – Lana Del Rey

“Someone You Loved” – Lewis Capaldi

“Truth Hurts” – Lizzo

Best new artist

Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Boston Calling Lil Nas X is up for the award for best new artist.

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalía

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

Best pop solo performance

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images Lizzo’s ‘Truth Hurts’ was nominated for best pop solo performance.

“Spirit” – Beyoncé

“Bady Guy” – Billie Eilish

“7 Rings” – Ariana Grande

‘Truth Hurts” – Lizzo

“You Need to Calm Down” – Taylor Swift

Best pop duo/group performance

Arthur Mola/Invision/AP The Jonas Brothers are up for one award.

“Boyfriend” – Ariana Grande and Social House

“Sucker” – Jonas Brothers

“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“Sunflower” – Post Malone and Swae Lee

“Señorita” – Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

Best traditional pop vocal album

NBC/Tyler Golden John Legend’s holiday album is up for an award.

“Sì” – Andrea Bocelli

“Love” (Deluxe) – Michael Bublé

“Look Now” – Elvis Costello and The Imposters

“A Legendary Christmas” – John Legend

“Walls” – Barbra Streisand

Best pop vocal album

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG Ariana Grande’s ‘Thank U, Next’ was released in February 2019.

“The Lion King: The Gift” – Beyoncé

“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” – Billie Eilish

“Thank U, Next” – Ariana Grande

“No. 6 Collaborations Project” – Ed Sheeran

“Lover” – Taylor Swift

Best dance recording

Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images Ed Simons and Tom Rowlands of The Chemical Brothers performing in November 2019.

“Linked” – Bonobo

“Got to Keep On” – The Chemical Brothers

“Piece of Your Heart” – Meduza featuring Goodboys

“Underwater” – Rüfüs Du Sol

“Midnight Hour” – Skrillex and Boys Noize featuring Ty Dolla $ign

Best rock performance

Amy Harris/Invision/AP Gary Clark Jr. performing in May 2019.

“Pretty Waste” – Bones UK

“This Land” – Gary Clark Jr.

“History Repeats” – Brittany Howard

“Woman” – Karen O and Danger Mouse

“Too Bad” – Rival Sons

Best rock song

Amy Harris/Invision/AP The 1975 is up for best rock song.

“Fear Inoculum” – Tool

“Give Yourself a Try” – The 1975

“Harmony Hall” – Vampire Weekend

“History Repeats” – Brittany Howard

“This Land” – Gary Clark Jr.

Best rock album

Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP Cage the Elephant performing in July 2019.

“Amo” – Bring Me the Horizon

“Social Cues” – Cage the Elephant

“In the End” – The Cranberries

“Trauma” – I Prevail

“Feral Roots” – Rival Sons

Best alternative music album

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images Bon Iver was nominated for best alternative music album.

“U.F.O.F.” – Big Thief

“Assume Form” – James Blake

“I, I” – Bon Iver

“Father of the Bride” – Vampire Weekend

“Anima” – Thom Yorke

Best R&B performance

Julius Constantine Motal/AP H.E.R. performing in September 2019.

“Love Again” – Daniel Caesar and Brandy

“Could’ve Been” – H.E.R. featuring Bryson Tiller

“Exactly How I Feel” – Lizzo featuring Gucci Mane

“Roll Some Mo” – Lucky Daye

“Come Home” – Anderson .Paak featuring André 3000

Best traditional R&B performance

John Shearer/Getty Images Lizzo is up for an award for best traditional R&B performance.

“Time Today” – BJ The Chicago Kid

“Steady Love” – India.Arie

“Jermone” – Lizzo

“Real Games” – Lucky Daye

“Built for Love” – PJ Morton featuring Jazmine Sullivan

Best R&B song

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP H.E.R.’s ‘Could’ve Been’ is up for best R&B song.

“Could’ve Been” – H.E.R.

“Look at Me Now” – Emily King

“No Guidance” – Chris Brown featuring Drake

“Roll Some Mo” – Lucky Daye

“Say So” – PJ Morton featuring JoJo

Best urban contemporary album

imageSPACE/MediaPunch/IPX Lizzo’s deluxe edition of ‘Cuz I Love You’ is up for best urban contemporary album.

“Apollo XXI” – Steve Lacy

“Cuz I Love You” (Deluxe) – Lizzo

“Overload” – Georgia Anne Muldrow

“Saturn” – Nao

“Being Human in Public” – Jessie Reyez

Best R&B album

Frank Hoensch/Redferns Ella Mai is up for best R&B album.

“1123” – BJ The Chicago Kid

“Painted” – Lucky Daye

“Ella Mai” – Ella Mai

“Paul” – PJ Morton

“Ventura” – Anderson .Paak

Best rap performance

Scott Roth/Invision/AP Cardi B and Offset collaborated on ‘Clout.’

“Middle Child” – J. Cole

“Suge” – DaBaby

“Down Baby” – Dreamville featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG, and Young Nudy

“Racks in the Middle” – Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy

“Clout” – Offset featuring Cardi B

Best rap/sung performance

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Stagecoach Lil Nas X released ‘Panini’ in 2019.

“Higher” – DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend

“Drip Too Hard” – Lil Baby and Gunna

“Panini” – Lil Nas X

“Ballin” – Mustard featuring Roddy Ricch

“The London” – Young Thug featuring J. Cole and Travis Scott

Best rap song

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET Chance the Rapper and YBN Cordae are up for the award for best rap song.

“Bad Idea” – YBN Cordae featuring Chance the Rapper

“Gold Roses” – Rick Ross featuring Drake

“A Lot” – 21 Savage featuring J. Cole

“Racks in the Middle” – Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy

“Suge” – DaBaby

Best rap album

Noam Galai/WireImage Tyler, the Creator earned a nomination for best rap album.

“Revenge of the Dreamers III” – Dreamville

“Championships” – Meek Mill

“I Am > I Was” – 21 Savage

“Igor” – Tyler, the Creator

‘The Lost Boy” – YBN Cordae

Best country solo performance

Jason Kempin/Getty Images Blake Shelton is up for the award for best country solo performance.

“All Your’n” – Tyler Childers

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere” – Ashley McBryde

“Ride Me Back Home” – Willie Nelson

“God’s Country” – Blake Shelton

“Bring My Flowers Now” – Tanya Tucker

Best country duo/group performance

John Shearer/Getty Images Dan + Shay’s ‘Speechless’ is up for the award for best country duo/group performance.

“Brand New Man” – Brooks and Dunn with Luke Combs

“I Don’t Remember Me (Before You)” – Brothers Osborne

“Speechless” – Dan + Shay

“The Daughters” – Little Big Town

“Common” – Maren Morris featuring Brandi Carlile

Best country song

Mark J. Terrill/AP Miranda Lambert is a country music icon.

“Bring My Flowers Now” – Tanya Tucker

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere” – Ashley McBryde

“It All Comes Out in the Wash” – Miranda Lambert

“Some of It” – Eric Church

“Speechless” – Dan + Shay

Best country album

Al Wagner/Invision/AP Thomas Rhett is up for the award for best country album.

“Desperate Man” – Eric Church

“Stronger Than the Truth” – Reba McEntire

“Interstate Gospel” – Pistol Annies

“Centre Point Road” – Thomas Rhett

“While I’m Livin'” – Tanya Tucker

Best song written for visual media

Getty Images / Gareth Cattermole Beyoncé’s ‘Spirit’ from ‘The Lion King’ earned a nomination.

“The Ballad of the Lonesome Cowboy” – Chris Stapleton, “Toy Story 4”

“Girl in the Movies” – Dolly Parton, “Dumplin'”

“I’ll Never Love Again” – Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, “A Star Is Born”

“Spirit” – Beyoncé, “The Lion King”

“Suspirium” – Thom Yorke, “Suspiria”

Best music video

Lil Nas X/YouTube Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus collaborated on ‘Old Town Road.’

“We’ve Got to Try” – The Chemical Brothers

“This Land” – Gary Clark Jr.

“Cellophane” – FKA Twigs

“Old Town Road” (Official Movie) – Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus

“Glad He’s Gone” – Tove Lo

