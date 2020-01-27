Lizzo looked like an angel in an all-white dress and fuzzy shawl on the Grammys red carpet

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Lizzo attends the 2020 Grammys.

Lizzo wore a Versace gown with hand-embroidered Swarovski crystals on the red carpet at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

Her dress took two months to make and was still being hand-beaded in Italy on Wednesday, stylist Marko Monroe told E! News.

Monroe added that her dress paid homage to pop icons Diana Ross and Cher.

Lizzo arrived at the 2020 Grammy Awards red carpet in Los Angeles, California, wearing a head-to-toe white gown embellished with crystal details.

The “Truth Hurts” singer’s Versace dress featured hand-embroidered Swarovski crystals, according to an Instagram post from the fashion brand. In an interview with E! News, stylist Marko Monroe said that the dress took two months to make and was still in Italy being hand-beaded on Wednesday.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Lizzo at the 2020 Grammys red carpet.

Lizzo accessorized with a white, faux-fur stole with crystal details, which was also designed by Versace. Monroe told E! News that the fur detail pays homage to Diana Ross, while the silhouette of her gown is a nod to Cher.

Amy Graves/WireImage for BWR Public Relations Diana Ross at the 2006 Rick Weiss Humanitarian Awards.

In November, Lizzo broke the internet when she wore the world’s smallest handbag – a tiny Valentino purse – to the American Music Awards. However, she didn’t appear to be carrying a tiny bag at the Grammys red carpet. Her elegant look was completed with white heels, diamond jewellery, bedazzled nails, and a side-swept, curly hairstyle.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy Lizzo wore Versace at the 2020 Grammys red carpet.

Representatives for Marko Monroe and Versace did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

