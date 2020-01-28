The only picture you need to see from the Grammys is Ariana Grande, Lizzo, and Lil Nas X cuddling for a photo

Steve Granitz/WireImage / Amy Sussman/Getty Images Ariana Grande, Lil Nas X, and Lizzo were three of the most-nominated artists at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

Ariana Grande, Lil Nas X, and Lizzo were photographed cuddling in the audience at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

The photo is just pure joy.

All three artists were nominated for album of the year and record of the year, but lost to Billie Eilish both times.

Ariana Grande, Lil Nas X, and Lizzo may not have won any major Grammys this year, but it looks like they had a great time at the ceremony regardless.

The three artists were photographed cuddling in the audience at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards, which took place at Los Angeles’ Staples Centre on Sunday.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy Ariana Grande, Lil Nas X, and Lizzo looked cosy at the 2020 Grammys.

It even looks like the 20-year-old “Old Town Road” singer was hanging out on Grande’s lap for a while.

He posed for a photo with the 26-year-old pop star and her friends: “7 Rings” cowriter Njomza, Courtney Chipolone, and Doug Middlebrook.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy Left to right: Njomza, Courtney Chipolone, Doug Middlebrook, Ariana Grande, and Lil Nas X at the 2020 Grammys.

Grande and Lizzo also shared a few sweet moments together, since the “Truth Hurts” rapper was seated right behind her fellow nominee.

John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy Ariana Grande and Lizzo put on two of the night’s best performances.

Grande, Lil Nas X, and Lizzo were all nominated for album of the year and record of the year, but lost to Billie Eilish both times. The 18-year-old swept all four major categories, winning big for her debut album and breakout hit “Bad Guy.”

It doesn’t look like there are any hard feelings, however. Grande seemed gracious and thrilled for Eilish when she lost album of the year, even though Eilish said onstage that she wanted Grande’s “Thank U, Next” to win instead.

Lil Nas X and Lizzo also posed for photos with Eilish and her brother, Finneas O’Connell, who cowrote and produced her award-winning album.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Lil Nas X, and Finneas all won multiple awards at the 2020 Grammys.

