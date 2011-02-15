Gaga, Gwyneth, Streisand And Cee-lo: Here Are 7 Must-See Video Highlights From Last Night's Grammys

Whereas the Oscars can sometimes feel like an uptight academic function, the Grammys are often like your most insane friend found $10 million and blew it all on one party.



And last night’s ceremony did not disappoint. The music industry came together to fete its finest — and compete to see who could be the most over-the-top.

If you missed the madness, fear not: we’ve got the best moments of the night for you.

Cee-Lo Green's Performance Wow. Cee-Lo in a rainbow of feathers, Gwyneth Paltrow chiming in, and the Muppets on backup vocals? It doesn't get much more awesome than that. Bob Dylan's performance Lest anyone had forgotten what a real, no-frills music great looks like, Bob Dylan came onstage to jam with Mumford & Sons and the Avett Brothers. But he wasn't the only amazing throwback get of the night -- there was also... Barbra Streisand! The often-reclusive living legend made an appearance to sing the theme from the film 'Evergreen.' And there was one more visit from a star who's made himself scarce... The doctor (Dre, that is) dropped in Dr. Dre hasn't done a big performance in over a decade -- but he joined in on the mega-performance with Eminem and Rihanna. (And we do mean 'mega-performance,' so click through to 6:45 if you're just looking for a glimpse of Dre.) An all-star tribute to Aretha Franklin It was a diva parade in honour of the original -- and all eyes were on Christina Aguilera, who was looking to redeem herself after her Superbowl flub. Yes, she nearly tripped and fell, but come on -- her performance was spellbinding. Xtina can consider her conscience cleared.

The egg everyone's talking about Gaga, where does it end? Her Craziness arrived in an enormous, gelatinous egg -- and was 'birthed' from it at the start of her performance. That's all we can tell you. We saw it, and we still don't really get what was going on. The Arcade Fire wins Album of the Year In a year dominated by Gagas and Biebers, the Arcade Fire was an underdog in the winner-takes-all category -- and no one looked more surprised by the victory than they did. For more Grammy madness, check out the winners. Click here to see the 2011 Grammy winners >>

