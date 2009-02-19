Grammy Winners Get Sales Bump

The traditional rule about the Grammy sales bump, as anyone who watched MTV News’ coverage of the awards in the late ’90s would know, is that the performers get more of a boost than the award winners. (Thank you, Chris Connelly!)

But this year, awards winners also got to share in the spoils, according to Billboard’s just released data about next week’s albums chart. Album of the Year winner Raising Sand, by Robert Plant and Alison Krauss rose from No. 69 to No. 2 in next week’s chart with 77,000 copies sold, a 715% increase. But performer Taylor Swift also got a sales boost that returned her disc Fearless to the top spot on the albums chart.

Other Grammy gainers include performers/winners Coldplay, whose Viva La Vida rocketed from No. 31 to No. 8, selling 62,000 copies for a 271% increase and Adele, who won two awards including Best New Artist, jumped from No. 27 to No. 10 with her album 19. It sold 57,000 copies for a 218% increase. Even the Grammy Nominees 2009 compilation saw a 114% sales boost, jumping up three spots to No. 9.

Indeed, all of the Grammy winners and performers whose albums ended up in the top 10 saw the greatest sales gains of the week. Total album sales were up 16.8% from the week prior but down 12.6% from the same week last year, a disappointing stat echoed by the low sales numbers above.

No word yet on whose singles got Grammy sales increases; that chart comes out Friday.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.