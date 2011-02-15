Who The Hell Is Arcade Fire? Grammys Reveal Music Industry To Be Wildly Out Of Touch With Internet Fan Base

Social media enthusiasts were in uproar over the fact that not all of the biggest names on Twitter were the biggest winners at the Grammys.



The awards were clearly not decided based on size and loyalty of internet following, as evidenced by outraged reactions across the internet since the show.

For one, Justin Bieber (who has 7,271,187 followers on Twitter) lost “Best New Artist” to Esperanza Spalding (9,842 followers — and that’s counting the hundreds of people who added her today).

I mean, WTF? Spalding was trashed over Twitter by Bieber’s legions of followers.

This was one of the nicer comments:

Sadly Kanye West, everyone’s favourite Music Awards commentator, chose this moment to hold back:

Why not? Please say the wrong thing, Kanye. Last time you did, it almost saved the music industry.

But it’s not just Esperanza Spalding who confused Twitter’s celebrities. The winner of the biggest award, Album of the Year, last night was not Eminem, Detroit’s favourite son and holder of 10 nominations, or Fame Monster Lady Gaga who showed up in an egg (what, that wasn’t enough?), but…indie band Arcade Fire.

(Sure, Arcade Fire is one of the most popular bands in the music industry, nominated for their first Grammy back in 2005, but no matter.)

There is now a Tumblr blog devoted to figuring out who exactly this band of the year is. Check out the celebrities who have weighed in:

Time to pick up your profile, guys. People have started to ask questions:

Yes, despite being a totally unknown, nobody band, they’ve got the cash to pay off the entire Grammy voting constituency.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.